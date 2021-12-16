Detroit Lions' Week 15 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are hoping to use the lessons learned from matching up against quarterback Lamar Jackson to aid in their preparations against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

While the Lions' defense limited Jackson to 58 rushing yards, the talented dual-threat quarterback was able to make plays through the air.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn noted as his weekly session on Thursday that his team cannot discount what Murray can accomplish through the air.

"I think the one thing that's not talked about with this player, more than anything, is just his ability to just throw the ball, whip it. He has a really nice deep ball," Glenn said. "Kinda reminds me of Russell Wilson, the deep ball, because it has really good touch on it. He's accurate outside the pocket. He can make these off-platform throws. Then his ability to escape pressure and make plays. That's what he is, he's a quarterback that's an athlete that can make plays all over the field, not just with his arm, but with his feet, also."

During the portion of practice open to the media, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Jackson and Julian Okwara were not spotted.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was back at practice after injuring his ankle against the Broncos.

Detroit Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Will Holden (Not injury related)

T.J. Hockenson (Hand)

Julian Okwara (Ankle)

D'Andre Swift (Shoulder)

Jonah Jackson (Back)

Limited practice (LP)

Josh Reynolds (Thigh)

Alex Anzalone (Ankle)

Michael Brockers (Knee)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder)

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER