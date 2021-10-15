Detroit Lions Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 6 Friday Injury Report
It may be one more additional week before left tackle Taylor Decker returns to the Detroit Lions lineup, as the 28-year-old lineman was not a participant at practice during the portion open to the media on Friday.
"They use their hands a lot. That is very true, and so putting a club on it and trying to play, guys have done it," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn explained to reporters when asked about how an injured finger may impact Decker. "It’s just whatever you’re comfortable with. Right now, we just want to see him get back out there and take a live rep before we can decide anything.”
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and left guard Jonah Jackson both were full participants at practice on Friday, and should be ready to suit up and play against the Bengals.
How Jared Goff visualizes offensive play calls
The Lions' offense may be trimming some of the verbiage in order to aid Goff and the rest of the offense execute better throughout games for the next couple of weeks.
"You hear it, you visualize it once, and then you usually visualize it again once you call it. And you kind of have to be able to see it while you’re calling it," Goff said." Some of these plays are so hard, it’s impossible to actually rote memorization just to remember the words. You have to be able to see it when you’re saying it so that you can call it that way.”
Detroit Lions' Week 6 Friday Injury Report
Limited practice (LP)
- D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable
- T.J. Hockenson (Knee) Questionable
- Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable
- Jamaal Williams (Hip/Illness) Questionable
