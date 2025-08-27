Detroit Lions 2025 Practice Squad Tracker
The Detroit Lions have been an organization that has truly valued their practice squad, and have even been required to call up players unexpectedly, when the team faced a rash of injuries in 2024.
“Oh, yeah. We love our practice squad, man. I feel like that’s another one of those things that we’ve done a really good job of here and found guys that fit us and that we can count on really over the last two or three years. I mean, those guys are a big part of what we do," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "So yeah, we feel pretty good. There will be a number of those guys that we’d be excited to have back that we trust, but at the same token, we’re looking at other rosters, too.
"We’re looking to see if there’s some guys that we feel like could upgrade us in other areas on the practice squad. So a little bit of both, guys you know you can trust and want to move forward with, and the others that aren’t in the building yet, but we need to get eyes on them.”
Throughout roster cuts, there were a handful players supporters expected to make the initial 53-man roster, but were unexpectedly waived or released.
Detroit's coaching staff does not just give lip service to the importance of having a strong practice squad. Campbell indicated it makes it slightly easier to share the news to a player they are being cut, due to how much playing time practice squad players have had in Motown.
"I think it definitely brings validity to it. It’s not just lip service here. An example of it, two years ago, well I guess really it was a year ago, it was (Anthony) Pittman. And hey, we wished him the best of luck, we moved on, and I said, ‘You never know, we may see you again because we know what you’re about and we know who you are.’ And sure enough, we get the injuries and he’s in Jacksonville, we bring him back," Campbell said. "When we’ve been around these players, and we feel like there’s a need – the easy part is, they’ve been a part of our program.
"They know what we’re about, we know what they’re about. Man, you can sign off on that. Then it's just about do they have anything left in the tank, and do they serve a role? Whether it’s special teams, offense or defense, or whatever. So, those guys are always going to be on our list because they’ve been through our program, which is big.”
Detroit's front office is also keeping tabs on who has been waived from other NFL teams.
General managers have until 12 p.m. today to put in waiver claims on players who were let go at the roster cut deadline.
For Detroit, adding a player this year on the waiver is going to be quite difficult, as they currently sit at No. 28 in the waiver wire.
Here is a list of who has been signed to the team's initial 2025 practice squad.