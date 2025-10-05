Detroit Lions 2025 Season First Quarter Awards
The Detroit Lions entered the 2025 NFL season on a mission to repeat as both kings of the NFC North and the regular season NFC leaders.
Through their first four games, Dan Campbell's squad are certainly living up to the billing.
After a slow start against Green Bay, they have rolled through the Bears, Ravens, and Browns. The Lions are presently sitting with a 3-1 record, which has them on top of the NFC North again.
With the season already a quarter of the way finished, let's explore team award winners.
Team MVP: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
The USC product has reached another level this year. He was already one of the top receivers in the NFL, but the Goff-St. Brown connection has become the second-best combination in the league, next to Matthew Stafford-Puka Nacua.
St. Brown only has 307 yards this year, which is barely inside the top-10 for the league, but his six touchdowns are atop the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler has done everything right for the Lions, and not just in the pass catching game. St. Brown and Jameson Williams have been excellent in run blocking to create holes for the Detroit running back duo.
Most Improved: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
At this point last year, Al-Quadin Muhammad had yet to play in a regular season game. Muhammad was flirting with being out of the league, and now the defensive end is receiving game balls, making Lamar Jackson run for his life, and making an impact with the Lions defense.
Muhammad has solved the concern over the Lions missing Marcus Davenport overnight. The Miami Hurricane already has had his second-most sacks in a season, and the Lions have yet to play a lackluster Bengals offensive line, along with another date with Chicago, where Muhammad has one sack against this year.
Comeback Player of the Year: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Throughout the offseason, there were questions surrounding Hutchinson. Would he be the same player? How much rust would he have? Would Hutchinson have the same burst?
After week one, those questions intensified. Now, the only questions around Hutchinson are when will he get a contract extension, and how does the other team plan to stop him. Every week, Hutchinson improves, and when Cleveland had both starting tackles out against the Lions, the Michigan product had a feast. Two sacks with a forced fumble later, and Joe Flacco might still be hearing footsteps.
Best Offensive Player: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
After reading the team MVP, was there really any doubt? St. Brown is having a career year, through four games. Personally, he has recorded his first three-touchdown game, alongside his first 100-yard first half.
As far as historically, he has the second-most touchdowns through four games in Lions history, only trailing the great Calvin Johnson’s eight in 2011. Additionally, he, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery have set the all-time mark for most games with all three recording a touchdown.
Best Defensive Player: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Unsurprisingly, the comeback winner is also the team’s defensive MVP. While not on the historic pace of Amon-Ra St. Brown, the defensive end is in the top-ten in sacks for the league. Additionally, if not for a penalty, he would have been best in the league after four weeks.
Hutchinson’s tape gets better every week, and the emergence of Muhammad will free up more opportunities once the latter is back to full health. That could be as soon as this weekend, so watch out for the Lions’ pass rush against Cincinnati.
Top Rookie: OG Tate Ratledge
Ratledge has faced the task of filling in on a Detroit offensive line that lost two Pro Bowlers to retirement and free agency, and has performed admirably. After a week one that was sluggish, the Georgia product has adjusted to the NFL extremely well. He currently has a 68.4 run block grade on PFF.
In his most recent outing, the guard went pound-for-pound with fellow 2025 draftee Mason Graham, a top-five selection. Better yet, the Lions’ guard came out on top. With the Lions offense putting up 34.3 points per game, the starting guard is doing his part.
Honorable mention to DT Tyleik Williams here, too. This was not an easy decision to award Ratledge over Williams. However, the Lions’ offensive output gave Ratledge the edge here.
Best New Coach: OC John Morton
One of the top discussions this offseason was replacing the play calling genius of Ben Johnson. Early returns for Morton suggest that he was the right man for the job, and has filled that hole perfectly.
Morton has helped activate the Goff-St. Brown connection to a new level, given David Montgomery a new career high in rushing yards in a game, and finds ways to get Jahmyr Gibbs involved.
When the offense remains the top scoring offense in the league after a coaching change, it is hard to argue for anyone else to receive the award. Morton also has not abandoned the unique playcalls, with the Montgomery-to-Goff-to-St. Brown double pass against the Ravens proving “Johnnie Mo” has tricks up his sleeve.
Kacy Rodgers was considered for this award as well, with his defensive line making a major impact during each of the last three games. Once again, the 34.3 PPG output is a number that will steal the spotlight.