Lions' 2025 Week 5 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are looking for a fourth consecutive win, and a third straight triumph over the AFC North, on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Detroit has defeated two straight opponents from that division in Baltimore and Cleveland over the last two weeks. Now, the team is looking to get to 4-1 on the season with a win over a Bengals team looking to right the ship without quarterback Joe Burrow.
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff has been steady throughout the early part of the season, and is facing a struggling Bengals defense. If he's able to distribute the ball efficiently, the Lions will be in good shape to dominate Sunday's game.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
Injured: Sione Vaki (Out with groin injury)
The Lions will be without Vaki once again this week as he continues to be hampered by injuries. Gibbs and Montgomery haven't had any issues handling the workload on the ground, while Saylors and Reynolds could both handle kick returns.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Raymond has out-repped TeSlaa in every game by a significant margin, and the rookie wideout hasn't had a catch since Week 2. Detroit would like to get Williams more involved after he and Goff couldn't connect on several deep throws last week.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Ross Dwelly
Injured: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
Little changes are expected at this position, with LaPorta being an every down player and Wright being featured in the team's two-tight end personnel packages. Dwelly provides a reliable third option.
Offensive linemen
Starters: Giovanni Manu (LT), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Taylor Decker (Doubtful with shoulder injury), Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Trystan Colon (C/G), Kingsley Eguakun (C), Devin Cochran (OT, Practice squad elevation).
Injured: OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve)
Decker was downgraded to doubtful Sunday morning, indicating that he could miss Sunday's game. This season has been a battle for Decker with his injury, and as a result the offense could turn to Giovanni Manu to make the start. Cochran was elevated from the practice squad to help provide depth.
Defensive linemen
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Tyleik Williams (3T)
Backups: Pat O'Connor, Roy Lopez
Reserve: Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Chris Smith
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
McNeill returned to practice this week, and while he won't be active, he isn't far away from his return. When that happens, the rotation on the defensive interior will be shaken up. Additionally, the Lions have gone with Lacy over Wingo each of the last two games and the waiver wire addition has helped the defensive effort in his opportunities.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
Detroit remains limited at defensive end in terms of true EDGE rushers, but they've been creative with how they deploy their personnel. O'Connor can play the position, and the Lions also play plenty of base defense in which linebacker Derrick Barnes can be utilized as a rusher off the edge.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Grant Stuard (WILL), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE)
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve), Zach Cunningham (Out with hamstring injury)
Detroit added to their depth by signing Summers to the active roster. This move was made in part with Cunningham set to miss a second straight game. Nowaske has emerged as the Lions' fourth linebacker, as he leads the group of reserves in snaps since returning from injury.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Tre Flowers (Practice squad elevation)
Injured: D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Out with concussion/wrist injury), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
The Lions placed Reed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, which will leave the Lions to play the talented receiving corps of Cincinnati without their top cornerback. Arnold doesn't have an injury designation after an injury last week and will have to play a big role. The veteran Flowers was elevated as insurance from the practice squad.
Safeties
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland
Injured: Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Daniel Thomas (Injured reserve)
Joseph is listed as questionable with a knee injury that forced him to miss some time in last week's game. In his absence, Maddox was the first option off the bench. One of Harper or Strickland will likely handle a core special teams role, with the other likely to be inactive.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Kalif Raymond, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
Raymond has handled some returns this year and could do so again this week, with Reynolds likely being the other option to serve in this role alongside Saylors. Elsewhere, no changes are anticipated on Detroit's special teams.