Detroit Lions Announce Final 53-Man Roster
John Maakaron
After one of the most unique offseason's in NFL history, the Detroit Lions official 53-man roster has been set.
Several members of Detroit's roster that were cut this week will have the opportunity to remain on the practice squad.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ initial 53-man roster.
Released
G Oday Aboushi
G Beau Benzchawel
QB David Blough
WR Victor Bolden
DE Will Clarke
S Jalen Elliott
DT Frank Herron
RB Wes Hills
DT Albert Huggins
RB Jason Huntley
WR Tom Kennedy
WR Chris Lacy
TE Isaac Nauta
LB Anthony Pittman
S Bobby Price
DT Olive Sagapolu
P Arryn Siposs
TE Matt Sokol
DT Kevin Strong
CB Dee Virgin
G Kenny Wiggins
DT Kevin Wilkins
RB Jonathan Williams
LS Steve Wirtel
T Dan Skipper
Quarterback (2)
- Matthew Stafford
- Chase Daniel
- David Blough - Cut
Running Back (5)
- Kerryon Johnson
- D’Andre Swift
- Ty Johnson
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
- Bo Scarbrough
- Wes Hills - Cut
- Jason Huntley - Cut
- Jonathan Williams - Cut
- Nick Bawden (FB) — IR
Wide Receiver (6)
- Kenny Golladay
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Danny Amendola
- Jamal Agnew
- Marvin Hall
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy - Cut
- Victor Bolden - Cut
- Chris Lacy - Cut
Tight End (3)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Jesse James
- Hunter Bryant
- Matt Sokol - Cut
- Isaac Nauta - Cut
Offensive Line (8)
- Taylor Decker
- Joe Dahl
- Frank Ragnow
- Jonah Jackson
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Tyrell Crosby
- Logan Stenberg
- Matt Nelson
- Oday Abouoshi - Cut
- Beau Benzschawel - Cut
- Dan Skipper - Cut
- Kenny Wiggins - Cut
Interior Defensive Line (4)
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Danny Shelton
- Nick Williams
- John Penisini
- Kevin Wilkins - Cut
- Olive Sagapolu - Cut
- Albert Huggins - Cut
- Frank Herron - Cut
- Kevin Strong - Cut
- Jashon Cornell — IR
EDGE (3)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant - PUP List
- Will Clarke - Cut
Linebackers (7)
- Jamie Collins
- Jarrad Davis
- Jahlani Tavai
- Christian Jones
- Reggie Ragland
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Elijah Lee
- Anthony Pittman - Cut
Cornerback (7)
- Desmond Trufant
- Justin Coleman
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Tony McRae
- Darryl Roberts
- Mike Ford
- Dee Virgin - Cut
Safety (5)
- Tracy Walker
- Duron Harmon
- Will Harris
- C.J. Moore
- Miles Killebrew
- Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)
- Bobby Price - Cut
- Jalen Elliott - Cut
Special teams (3)
- Matt Prater (K)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Don Mulbach (LS)
- Arryn Siposs (P) - Cut
- Don Muhlbach (LS)
- Steve Wirtel (LS) - Cut
