Detroit Lions Announce Final 53-Man Roster

John Maakaron

After one of the most unique offseason's in NFL history, the Detroit Lions official 53-man roster has been set. 

Several members of Detroit's roster that were cut this week will have the opportunity to remain on the practice squad. 

Here’s a look at the Lions’ initial 53-man roster.

Released

G Oday Aboushi

G Beau Benzchawel

QB David Blough

WR Victor Bolden

DE Will Clarke

S Jalen Elliott

DT Frank Herron

RB Wes Hills

DT Albert Huggins

RB Jason Huntley

WR Tom Kennedy

WR Chris Lacy

TE Isaac Nauta

LB Anthony Pittman

S Bobby Price

DT Olive Sagapolu

P Arryn Siposs

TE Matt Sokol

DT Kevin Strong

CB Dee Virgin

G Kenny Wiggins

DT Kevin Wilkins

RB Jonathan Williams

LS Steve Wirtel

T Dan Skipper 

Quarterback (2)

  • Matthew Stafford
  • Chase Daniel
  • David Blough - Cut

Running Back (5)

  • Kerryon Johnson
  • D’Andre Swift
  • Ty Johnson
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)
  • Bo Scarbrough
  • Wes Hills - Cut
  • Jason Huntley - Cut
  • Jonathan Williams - Cut
  • Nick Bawden (FB) — IR

Wide Receiver (6)

  • Kenny Golladay
  • Marvin Jones Jr.
  • Danny Amendola
  • Jamal Agnew
  • Marvin Hall
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy - Cut
  • Victor Bolden - Cut
  • Chris Lacy - Cut

Tight End (3)

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Jesse James
  • Hunter Bryant 
  • Matt Sokol - Cut
  • Isaac Nauta - Cut

Offensive Line (8)

  • Taylor Decker
  • Joe Dahl
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Matt Nelson
  • Oday Abouoshi - Cut
  • Beau Benzschawel - Cut 
  • Dan Skipper - Cut 
  • Kenny Wiggins - Cut

Interior Defensive Line (4)

  • Da’Shawn Hand
  • Danny Shelton
  • Nick Williams
  • John Penisini
  • Kevin Wilkins - Cut
  • Olive Sagapolu - Cut
  • Albert Huggins - Cut
  • Frank Herron - Cut
  • Kevin Strong - Cut
  • Jashon Cornell — IR

EDGE (3)

  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Austin Bryant - PUP List
  • Will Clarke - Cut

Linebackers (7)

  • Jamie Collins
  • Jarrad Davis
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Christian Jones
  • Reggie Ragland
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Elijah Lee
  • Anthony Pittman - Cut

Cornerback (7)

  • Desmond Trufant
  • Justin Coleman
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Tony McRae
  • Darryl Roberts
  • Mike Ford
  • Dee Virgin - Cut

Safety (5)

  • Tracy Walker
  • Duron Harmon
  • Will Harris
  • C.J. Moore
  • Miles Killebrew
  • Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)
  • Bobby Price - Cut
  • Jalen Elliott - Cut

Special teams (3)

  • Matt Prater (K)
  • Jack Fox (P)
  • Don Mulbach (LS)
  • Arryn Siposs (P) - Cut
  • Don Muhlbach (LS)
  • Steve Wirtel (LS) - Cut

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Matt Patricia on NFL Cutday: "I Hate It. It's the Worst"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Make Mistake Not Signing Leonard Fournette

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by not signing Leonard Fournette.

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Is T.J. Hockenson "Gronk" 2.0?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether or not Detroit T.J. Hockenson can become the next Rob Gronkowski.

Daniel Kelly

Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

Read more on why Lions general manager Bob Quinn is building a solid foundation for the future in Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Jeff Okudah May Only Play Limited Snaps in Season Opener

Read more on how the Detroit Lions could plan to use rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah in their season opener against the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

All Lions: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projections

Ahead of Saturday's roster cutdown, several beat writers and Lions insiders have published their 53-man roster projections.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Tight End Isaac Nauta

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday.

John Maakaron

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive QB David Blough

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday.

John Maakaron

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Lions Waive Running Back Jason Huntley

The Detroit Lions will establish their 53-man roster Saturday

John Maakaron