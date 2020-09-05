Detroit Lions Announce Final 53-Man Roster

After one of the most unique offseason's in NFL history, the Detroit Lions official 53-man roster has been set.

Several members of Detroit's roster that were cut this week will have the opportunity to remain on the practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ initial 53-man roster.

Released

G Oday Aboushi

G Beau Benzchawel

QB David Blough

WR Victor Bolden

DE Will Clarke

S Jalen Elliott

DT Frank Herron

RB Wes Hills

DT Albert Huggins

RB Jason Huntley

WR Tom Kennedy

WR Chris Lacy

TE Isaac Nauta

LB Anthony Pittman

S Bobby Price

DT Olive Sagapolu

P Arryn Siposs

TE Matt Sokol

DT Kevin Strong

CB Dee Virgin

G Kenny Wiggins

DT Kevin Wilkins

RB Jonathan Williams

LS Steve Wirtel

T Dan Skipper

Quarterback (2)

Matthew Stafford

Chase Daniel

Running Back (5)

Kerryon Johnson

D’Andre Swift

Ty Johnson

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Bo Scarbrough

Nick Bawden (FB) — IR

Wide Receiver (6)

Kenny Golladay

Marvin Jones Jr.

Danny Amendola

Jamal Agnew

Marvin Hall

Quintez Cephus

Tight End (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Jesse James

Hunter Bryant

Offensive Line (8)

Taylor Decker

Joe Dahl

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Tyrell Crosby

Logan Stenberg

Matt Nelson

Interior Defensive Line (4)

Da’Shawn Hand

Danny Shelton

Nick Williams

John Penisini

Jashon Cornell — IR

EDGE (3)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant - PUP List

Linebackers (7)

Jamie Collins

Jarrad Davis

Jahlani Tavai

Christian Jones

Reggie Ragland

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Elijah Lee

Cornerback (7)

Desmond Trufant

Justin Coleman

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Tony McRae

Darryl Roberts

Mike Ford

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker

Duron Harmon

Will Harris

C.J. Moore

Miles Killebrew

Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)

Special teams (3)

Matt Prater (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Don Mulbach (LS)

