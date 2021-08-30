Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions 53-man roster that gives team best chance of winning.

The Detroit Lions will soon announce which players made the 53-man roster and who will comprise the 16-man practice squad.

"I told you guys this before, the hardest thing is to have urgency and patience at the same time. I don’t know how to do that, but I’m working on it," head coach Dan Campbell said following the preseason finale Friday evening. "But I am encouraged. There’s things that I see from all three phases that we’re improving in, we are.”

Here’s the best roster Campbell and Co. could set that gives the team the best chances of winning games early in the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle did not show enough to merit keeping him on the roster this season.

It would be in the Lions best interest to use the roster spot to sure up the offense or to add depth in the secondary.

Running back (6)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Godwin Igwebuike

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Wide receiver (5)

Tyrell Williams

Javon McKinley

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

The Lions need to go younger during their retooling process.

Breshad Perriman did not take advantage of the opportunity to play more during the preseason finale.

Based on his play all throughout the preseason, it is best to move on and give the roster spot to Javon McKinley, an undrafted rookie free agent.

Tight end (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Outside of the top two on the depth chart, nobody seized the opportunity to earn a roster position.

It is likely that if a third tight end will play in Detroit's offense, they are currently playing for another team in the league.

Offensive line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Taylor Decker

Tyrell Crosby

Evan Brown

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Defensive line (6)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Bruce Hector

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Unfortunately, it is time to move on from Da'Shawn Hand and Nick Williams in favor of players who can be counted on to play on Sundays to make plays.

The Lions still have Jashon Cornell, who will start the season on the NFL suspended list.

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Charles Harris

Linebackers (4)

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Keeping Jahlani Tavai this long in the process was curious at best. It is the beginning of the Derrick Barnes era in Motown.

Cornerback (7)

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Bobby Price

A.J. Parker

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker

Dean Marlowe

Will Harris

CJ Moore

Specialists (3)