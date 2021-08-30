Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions will soon announce which players made the 53-man roster and who will comprise the 16-man practice squad.
"I told you guys this before, the hardest thing is to have urgency and patience at the same time. I don’t know how to do that, but I’m working on it," head coach Dan Campbell said following the preseason finale Friday evening. "But I am encouraged. There’s things that I see from all three phases that we’re improving in, we are.”
Here’s the best roster Campbell and Co. could set that gives the team the best chances of winning games early in the 2021 NFL season.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
Backup quarterback Tim Boyle did not show enough to merit keeping him on the roster this season.
It would be in the Lions best interest to use the roster spot to sure up the offense or to add depth in the secondary.
Running back (6)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda (Fullback)
Wide receiver (5)
- Tyrell Williams
- Javon McKinley
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
- Quintez Cephus
The Lions need to go younger during their retooling process.
Breshad Perriman did not take advantage of the opportunity to play more during the preseason finale.
Based on his play all throughout the preseason, it is best to move on and give the roster spot to Javon McKinley, an undrafted rookie free agent.
Tight end (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Outside of the top two on the depth chart, nobody seized the opportunity to earn a roster position.
It is likely that if a third tight end will play in Detroit's offense, they are currently playing for another team in the league.
Offensive line (9)
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Taylor Decker
- Tyrell Crosby
- Evan Brown
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
Defensive line (6)
- Michael Brockers
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Bruce Hector
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
Unfortunately, it is time to move on from Da'Shawn Hand and Nick Williams in favor of players who can be counted on to play on Sundays to make plays.
The Lions still have Jashon Cornell, who will start the season on the NFL suspended list.
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- Charles Harris
Linebackers (4)
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Keeping Jahlani Tavai this long in the process was curious at best. It is the beginning of the Derrick Barnes era in Motown.
Cornerback (7)
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
- Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Bobby Price
- A.J. Parker
Safety (4)
- Tracy Walker
- Dean Marlowe
- Will Harris
- CJ Moore
Specialists (3)
- Randy Bullock (K)
- Jack Fox (P)
- Scott Daly (LS)