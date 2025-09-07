Detroit Lions Giovanni Manu Active For First Time in NFL Career
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will square off in an early season battle that could be a tone-setter in the NFC North.
Offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, the Lions' 2024 fourth-round pick, is active for the first time in his NFL career after being a healthy scratch for the entire regular season last year.
Detroit announced multiple roster moves Saturday, including the signing of running back Jacob Saylors to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the Lions placed offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.
The Lions also added a player to their linebacking corps in Anthony Pittman. By adding Saylors and Pittman, Detroit addressed a pair of inactive players.
Both linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) were ruled out earlier in the week.
Both teams are viewed as legitimate contenders for a championship, and are the two favorites in the division. The Lions are looking for a third-straight division title, while the Packers are looking to reclaim a division that they had dominated before the Lions' recent surge.
Green Bay made waves by acquiring Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons, who has been dealing with an injury, is active for the Packers on Sunday.
With the game being played outdoors at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, Lions coach Dan Campbell knows that managing the elements and avoiding turnovers will play a big role in deciding the outcome in this Week 1 matchup.
Last season, the Lions turned the tides of their game at Lambeau Field with a Kerby Joseph pick-six that put the Lions ahead comfortably. Campbell is hoping that the Lions will once again keep the advantage in the turnover department, and win the game as a result.
"It'll be huge. It'll be one of the biggest (factors), and it may be the biggest. So whoever can hold onto the ball or get them out, or vice versa, is gonna play a huge part," Campbell said during Fox 2's Game Day Live pregame show. "The team that makes the least amount of mistakes is gonna win this game, plain and simple. It's not who makes the most plays, it's who makes the least amount of mistakes."
Multiple other players appeared on the Lions' injury report throughout the week, such as wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (illness) and offensive linemen Taylor Decker (rest) and Kayode Awosika (shoulder). All three are active for Sunday's game.
Lions' 2025 Week 1 inactive list
S Thomas Harper
RB Sione Vaki
LB Trevor Nowaske
DL Chris Smith
DL Mekhi Wingo
DL Tyrus Wheat