Lions Still 'Do Not Know' What To Expect From Safety: Is It Time For Concern?

At this stage of the rehabilitation process, the Detroit Lions still do not know what to realistically expect from veteran safety Kerby Joseph.

Prior to OTA practice on Thursday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about his confidence level the team would be able to have the talented safety performing at the level expected from the coaching staff and supporters.

"Really, I don't know. I honestly do not know. I know this -- we've done everything we can, and he's done everything he can do to this point. And we are trying to be as smart as we can and not push this until we absolutely have to," said Campbell. "Because once we've done that, then we'll know one way or another. It's not worth it right now."

Detroit's sixth-year head coach indicated the former third-round draft pick is doing everything possible to be able to contribute this season.

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"Right now, we're just slowly building, continuing the strength in there. He's getting treatment," said Campbell. "He's done some of these different things in different places to try to help. So I feel good about that. I feel good about that. We've done everything we can and so is he. And so we'll we'll we won't know. I mean, honestly, we probably won't know until we get into the thick of training camp."

Detroit's front office made a concerted effort this offseason to add veterans in free agency who are capable of stepping in and executing at a high level, given Joseph and Brian Branch are rehabbing injuries.

Christian Izien and Chuck Clark have taken reps together early at OTAs. Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin are also versatile players who have given the coaching staff confidence the secondary can meet elevated expectations this season.

"It's a pretty competitive group, you know. And with some young players, with some headsy veteran guys," Campbell explained. So, I feel good even knowing, 'Okay, it's going to take Branch a minute, right. And then Kerby, we're hopeful, but I like that room. I do."

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