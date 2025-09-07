Predictions: Lions-Packers
The Detroit Lions begin their 2025 journey in a place where they have handled business in recent years. Detroit has won in its last three trips to Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers, and will look to make it four in a row Sunday.
However, the Packers will be ultra-energized after the team landed Micah Parsons in a shocking trade. Green Bay has weapons to test Detroit's defense, and its defense adds an elite pass-rusher to the mix.
I think this has the makings of an early-season classic between two Super Bowl contending teams. However, the Lions have questions on the interior of the offensive line, and could struggle in key moments. Green Bay defeats Detroit in a nail-biter.
Packers 28, Lions 23
On Sunday, the Lions will begin their quest for a third straight NFC North championship and a franchise first: a Super Bowl title. And it'll come at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, the team with arguably the best chance to dethrone Detroit atop the division.
In this divisional affair, I believe the Lions, via the powerful backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, will control the tempo against Green Bay’s defense. Plus, I believe that Amon-Ra St. Brown will excel in finding the soft spots in the Packers’ zone defense.
With that said, I believe Detroit will do just enough offensively, and just enough in wreaking havoc against Green Bay signal-caller Jordan Love, to prevail in this season-opening matchup.
Lions 24, Packers 17
The Detroit Lions are a team ready to again try and climb the mountain. In recent years, the team has been successful at Lambeau Field.
With the sheer amount of offensive talent, it is difficult to imagine the team struggling to find the end zone.
Offensive coordinator John Morton has so many weapons at his disposal, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
I expect Detroit to remain a powerhouse team, even with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Detroit looks to establish the run early, and Morton will find opportunities to secure explosive plays.
Detroit has enough talent on defense to secure more turnovers than the Packers. With Micah Parsons on a snap count, Detroit takes advantage of its opportunities when they are present and prevails.
Lions 27, Packers 23
The Lions open their season with a tough Green Bay team that made the playoffs last year and added Micah Parsons last week.
The one weakness that Parsons has is against the run, and the Packers had to trade away Kenny Clark – their best and most experienced run stopper – to acquire the EDGE defender.
Detroit’s offense will be able to drain the clock consistently, and the defense will stop the Packers enough so that the Lions start the year 1-0.
Lions 28, Packers 23