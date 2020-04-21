Appearing on ESPN Tuesday afternoon, Lions general manager Bob Quinn revealed which foods he likes to indulge in during the three days that make up the NFL Draft.

"You know, chicken parm would be up there for me, for sure. After we pick in the first round -- whether it's at three or later -- I always like to have some pizza or some sliders after that to celebrate the pick. Day 2 is always a macaroni and cheese day for me," Quinn revealed.

He added, "Day 3 is kind of junk food. You are grinding through it. You don't really have a lot of time. The picks, the timing between picks is smaller. So, it's really junk food (on) Saturday."

Quinn also revealed that the Lions did not experience any technological snags earlier in the week when the NFL conducted a mock draft to iron out the issues that may arise during the actual draft.

Lions' director of IT will be stationed in Quinn's driveway

Just to take some extra precautions, Quinn noted that Steve Lancaster, Detroit’s director of IT, will be stationed in a Winnebago in Quinn's driveway for the entirety of the three-day draft -- in case any technical issues occur.

