SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions Make NFL History with Latest Loss

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have been able to start games strong in their last four appearances. 

Unfortunately, with their latest 42-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit has made NFL history. 

According Elias Sports, Detroit became the first team in NFL history to lose four consecutive games in which they had a double-digit lead. 

Detroit has also lost 11 consecutive games, its most since losing 19 in a row from 2007-09. 

Following the loss to the Bears, Patricia acknowledged the team made certain mistakes that without the preseason, must now be corrected in the first month of the season.

"We don't have the luxury of the four preseason games to kind of teach some of this stuff right now. You try to do the best you can with the 14 padded days of practice that we had. But, certainly live, in-game action, we're coaching, we're teaching and we're learning on the fly," he said.

On Sunday, Patricia addressed the blown leads the last four games. 

"Obviously we're doing a good job starting fast. I think that's something that's happening for our team. And that's that's a good thing, he said."

Patricia added, "I think we've got to use that momentum and we've got to keep it going. Certainly in a year that's a little bit unusual. But that energy, that focus, all of it. It's just got to come through for 60 minutes. We can't ride the wave of the game. We can't go up and down and be really high and then something happens -- get really low and then try to pick it back up, and then something good happens you get really high again. Just the ebbs and flows of the game. We've got to ignore that. We've got to stay consistent. We've got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result. We've got to think about that play at that moment and stay in that moment. That's something we have to do."

More from SI All Lions: 

No Defense: Undisciplined Lions Lose Embarrassingly, 42-21

Report: Kenny Golladay Close to Returning

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Kerryon Johnson on His Way Out?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dives into whether Detroit Lions third-year running back Kerryon Johnson is on his way out of town

Daniel Kelly

by

JCM31179

Breaking Down Julian Okwara's NFL Debut

Read more on Julian Okwara's NFL debut

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers NFL Week 2

Read more on how to watch the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 NFL action.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

5 Players Lions Need to Defeat Packers

Read more on the five players the Detroit Lions will need to perform well in order to beat the Green Bay Packers this Sunday

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Predictions: Lions-Packers

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Packers.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Report: Kenny Golladay Close to Returning

Read more on when wide receiver Kenny Golladay could return to the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' D'Andre Swift: 'I Know That Wasn't Me'

D'Andre Swift addresses Detroit Lions media following a critical mistake late in the fourth quarter in his first NFL game.

John Maakaron

by

Sgt.Rogers

Mailbag: Dealing with Zero Optimism

This week's mailbag focuses on Detroit Lions fans dealing with zero optimism, the possibility of Kerryon Johnson being traded and more

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit vs. Everybody: 96 Percent of NFL Experts Select Packers to Win

Read more on why the Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Expectations for Jeff Okudah's NFL Debut

Jeff Okudah will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1