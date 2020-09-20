Lions Make NFL History with Latest Loss

The Detroit Lions have been able to start games strong in their last four appearances.

Unfortunately, with their latest 42-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit has made NFL history.

According Elias Sports, Detroit became the first team in NFL history to lose four consecutive games in which they had a double-digit lead.

Detroit has also lost 11 consecutive games, its most since losing 19 in a row from 2007-09.

Following the loss to the Bears, Patricia acknowledged the team made certain mistakes that without the preseason, must now be corrected in the first month of the season.

"We don't have the luxury of the four preseason games to kind of teach some of this stuff right now. You try to do the best you can with the 14 padded days of practice that we had. But, certainly live, in-game action, we're coaching, we're teaching and we're learning on the fly," he said.

On Sunday, Patricia addressed the blown leads the last four games.

"Obviously we're doing a good job starting fast. I think that's something that's happening for our team. And that's that's a good thing, he said."

Patricia added, "I think we've got to use that momentum and we've got to keep it going. Certainly in a year that's a little bit unusual. But that energy, that focus, all of it. It's just got to come through for 60 minutes. We can't ride the wave of the game. We can't go up and down and be really high and then something happens -- get really low and then try to pick it back up, and then something good happens you get really high again. Just the ebbs and flows of the game. We've got to ignore that. We've got to stay consistent. We've got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result. We've got to think about that play at that moment and stay in that moment. That's something we have to do."

