Davante Adams Says Detroit Lions Never Disguise Coverage

John Maakaron

It is no secret the Lions' defense struggled mightily in 2019. 

One aspect of head coach Matt Patricia's defense that alarmed many was how the secondary struggled mightily in the second half of football games. 

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams recently sat down with NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, and explained how he was able to gain an advantage when cornerback Darius Slay was covering him. 

Peter Bukowski, host of "The Locked on Packers" podcast, tweeted, "Davante Adams said the Lions never disguise coverage. Adams watched 200 clips, and Darius Slay never followed WRs if it was zone but always did in man. Said he even told Slay he knew that."

Adams basically indicated that on film, Detroit's secondary failed to disguise their intentions; thus, making it easier to predict what the coverage would be on a particular play. 

USA Today analyst Doug Farrar pointed out in a May report, 

"In 2019, the Lions played 336 snaps in man coverage, the most in the NFL. In man coverage, Detroit allowed 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions."

Following discussion of the Lions' secondary, Adams indicated that Detroit's secondary would have to make some adjustments going forward.

Hopefully, new Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will be able to scheme in a manner that isn't as predictable.

The film session breakdown featuring Adams is available to watch in its entirety for NFL Game Pass subscribers. 

