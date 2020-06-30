2020 Projections: Lions’ Starting Interior Defensive Linemen

The Lions' defensive tackle roster turnover this year was pretty drastic.

Gone are nose tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison and defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels.

There is still a possibility that Daniels could return, as he is still a free agent and has sounded open to coming back. But, at this point, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia seem content with their new rotation.

Speaking of new players, the Lions added former New England Patriots nose tackle Danny Shelton and former Chicago Bears tackle Nick Williams this offseason.

Although third-year pro Da'Shawn Hand has been around for two years, his 2019 season was essentially a wash due to injuries.

Considering the Lions' base defense uses a nose tackle, a more movable defensive tackle and a down defensive end, there will only be two true "starting" interior defensive linemen.

Trey Flowers is the defensive end -- with the ability to move inside as well. That's not to say that there won't be a heavy rotation among the group, because there inevitably will be. That is one staple of Patricia's defensive philosophy.

In terms of starters, Shelton should be the key contributor at nose tackle, with John Atkins and John Penisini filling in as reserves.

Like previously mentioned, the Lions also use another defensive tackle that will frequently line up as either a 3-tech or 5-tech depending on the formation.

As long as he remains healthy, that job is likely Hand's to lose.

It's easy to forget that Hand had the second-highest rookie interior defensive linemen Pro Football Focus grade in the site's history of grading -- only behind All-Pro Aaron Donald.

The potential for the athletic Hand to be great is still there.

Despite technically not having Williams be labeled as a starter, there will still be plenty of heavier alignments with him on the field.

It would not be surprising for him to see just as many snaps -- or maybe more in certain weeks -- as his fellow defensive tackles.

All in all, the starter label is more of just a stat sheet check mark.

Plenty of tackles will get an opportunity to make an impact on the field in 2020.

