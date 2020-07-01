Man, a lot has changed since Jim Caldwell roamed the sidelines at Ford Field.

He was dismissed as Lions head man after two straight 9-7 campaigns.

As Detroit general manager Bob Quinn then put it, nine wins is "not nearly good enough for what we want.”

Yet, the man he hired to replace Caldwell -- former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia -- has won just nine games in two years, and was allowed to return for a third season in Motown.

If you reside in my camp on Patricia, you also think that he wasn't deserving of getting a third year on the job.

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab touches upon this double standard of Quinn's in his season outlook for the Lions.

He has them ranked No. 27 in his ranking of all 32 NFL franchises heading into the 2020 season.

As he puts it,

"Detroit’s biggest issue (last year) was defense, and in particular the pass defense. Patricia got the job because he was supposed to be a great defensive coach, but the Lions ranked near the bottom in most key defensive categories. They allowed a passer rating of 99.6, ranking 27th in the NFL. Then they traded top cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles after he and Patricia didn’t get along. If the coaching is questionable then the roster better be good, and the Lions aren’t exactly overflowing with stars."

Schwab is spot-on with his analysis that Detroit's roster isn't exactly overloaded with high-impact players.

He, like many NFL prognosticators, doesn't have Detroit ranked very high going into 2020. And with Detroit's apparent weaknesses yet again on defense, I can't say that I blame him.

