2021 Mock Draft: Detroit Lions Solidify the Defensive Line

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will be in search of finally solving their anemic pass rush this upcoming NFL season. 

In 2019, Detroit was one of the worst teams in the NFL at getting to the quarterback. 

Early 2021 mock drafts have provided an indication as to what analysts believe organizations still need to address. 

In the first few mock drafts, Detroit is still looking to bolster the linebacking corps and the defensive line. 

The latest 247Sports mock draft has Detroit looking to the Florida State Seminoles to solidify its defensive line.

marvinwilson
© Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson enters his senior season as the best interior defensive lineman in college football. 

In nine games last season, Wilson secured 44 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, with a team-high five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

At Florida State, Wilson has started 14 of his 33 games played, and has recorded 93 tackles -- 13.5 for loss -- with 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. 

Early 2021 mock drafts released have Detroit still selecting in the top 10.

Detroit is selecting Wilson with the No. 8 overall pick in 247Sports writer Joal Ryan's mock draft. 

As Ryan writes, 

"In 2019, the Lions had the league's second-worst defense. So, in the next draft, they'll look to Florida State's 6-foot-4, 329-pound Marvin Wilson to beef up their D-line."

If Detroit's defensive line struggles again in 2020, look for this position to be targeted higher in the draft than it was in 2019.

NFL Analyst is Comfortable "Buying Stock" in Matthew Stafford 

Does D'Andre Swift or Kerryon Johnson Get More Snaps in 2020?

Did Matthew Stafford "Pad" His Stats in 2019?

3 College Linebackers Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I prefer LB Micah Parsons if Lions still stay at No. 8

