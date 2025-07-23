Detroit Lions New 2025 Preseason Broadcast Team Revealed
The Detroit Lions will have a new preseason broadcast team in 2025.
According to multiple reports, the Lions new television broadcast team will feature Detroit Tigers play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, analyst T.J. Lang and reporter Dannie Rogers.
"Detroit's sports tide is rising and lifting all boats. I saw first-hand for Westwood One radio last year on Thanksgiving the magic of a Lions home game. We've seen the power of the city's fandom at Comerica Park all summer," said Benetti, via the team's website. "I'm grateful to the Lions and (Lions Director of Broadcasting) Carl Moll for the opportunity to begin their season and join their wonderful crew. I'm also grateful to the Tigers for their willingness to have me cross the street for a few games in August."
Lang, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers, is excited at the opportunity to call games for the team he finished his playing career on.
"As someone who was able to spend the end of my playing career with my hometown team and continue my career as a Lion on the radio, it's an honor to expand my role as an analyst to now include the preseason TV broadcast as well," said Lang. "I am excited to work with Jason and the rest of the crew and combine all our backgrounds to create the best possible show for all our viewers."