Detroit Lions Had No Interest in Trade With Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes took a call from the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Howie Roseman, who is considered among the best general manager's in the National Football League, made several calls to other teams in an effort to move up.
In a recently released behind the scenes video, Roseman is seen trying multiple times unsuccessful to execute a trade up in the first-round.
Roseman asked Holmes, "Any interest in moving back?"
Holmes expressed he received some interest in trading down, but did not feel compelled to execute a deal, due to their strong conviction in wanting to draft Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
"I appreciate the honesty. Detroit I just spoke to, they said no," Roseman explained in the Eagles war room.
At one point, he turned to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and expressed he was trying diligently to make a trade, but was finding it difficult.
The Washington Commanders told him it would cost them an "in-division tax," meaning they would be asking for quite a bit more to trade out of the 29th spot.
Washington ended up staying and selecting offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
Philadelphia finally found a trade partner, executing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, sending a fifth-round pick to move up one spot from 32 to 31. The Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who Roseman said was worth losing a fifth-round pick for.
Kansas City then selected Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick, the final selection on the first day of the draft.