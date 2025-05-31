Detroit Lions Expect Jameson Williams to Have 'Huge Season'
Jameson Williams enters the 2025 season as one of the most electric weapons for the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense. The 24-year-old wide receiver surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for first time in a single season in 2024. Plus, he secured a career-best 58 receptions and eight total touchdowns (seven TD catches), helping propel the Lions to a league-high 564 points.
He provides Detroit with a ton of versatility with his next-level speed and subsequent ability to beat defenses both over the middle and vertically. Additionally, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been excited by what he's seen out of the fourth-year receiver thus far this spring.
“Listen, he’s had a good spring. He’s another one, I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in OTAs, but there’s so much versatility with him," said Campbell. "There’s so many things we can do with his routes on the outside. We can do things inside, but just with his speed and he’s gotten so much stronger. His ability to stop, put his foot in the ground. When you can run like he can run, and now you’re beginning to where you can stop on a dime, you talk about a hard cover. The sky’s the limit for him."
The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout, as a result of various off the field issues, has played in a total of just 33 games (of a potential 51) through his first three NFL seasons.
Campbell has been impressed with all the work Williams has put in this offseason.
"He’s exactly where we want him to be right now at this point, man. He’s been here, he’s grinding, he’s getting better. Scottie’s (Lions receivers coach Scottie Montgomery) freakin’ grinding him, it’s awesome," Campbell said. "We expect him to have a huge season. He’s one of these guys that we’re gonna lean on this year and is really gonna be big for us. All he has to do is just keep working like he’s working, and we’ll be good.”
Williams has seen his role with the Lions transform from the young, inexperienced receiver to the guy who the rookies, such as fellow wideouts Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett, go to for advice. Williams has embraced being the "role model" for such individuals.
“You know, the young guys come to me about a lot of stuff, and I actually feel good, because I know what they’re asking me, you know? When I was in their stage, I had guys who I could go to and they helped me with things. But, you know, now I'm the guy," Williams explained to reporters after practice Friday. “We got four or five rookies, maybe six, and they’re coming to me asking what's going on. And I got the right answers for them. So, it feels good being that guy, that role model for them.”
Experience
Williams has quickly become a veteran in the wide receiver room. Entering his fourth season, he has logged valuable experience that allows him to have a more nuanced view of how the organization operates.
Now, he has the chance to help mentor the team's group of young wide receivers, including TeSlaa and a pair of undrafted free agents. He has found value in this view.
"I’ve seen how things move and figured how to move with things," said Williams. You just can't put football first all the time. It's other things that go with it. That's what I figured out, growing up, just getting older and maturing, talking to more people, opening up to more people, getting more advice from everybody.”
Moving on
Williams has had to deal with some turbulence throughout his first three seasons, including two suspensions. However, he has exhibited growth over that span and is eager to continue developing and becoming more consistent for the offense.
“There are going to be bumps in the road,” Williams said. “But I'm more a positive person. I move on from the bad things.”