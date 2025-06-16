Detroit Lions Quarterback Named Most Important Player in the NFC
The Detroit Lions have confidence quarterback Jared Goff can handle taking more control of the offense.
Without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, many pundits are wondering how the 30 year-old will perform this upcoming season, especially after not living up to the billing in Detroit's playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.
In the latest edition of "Get Up" hosted by Mike Greenberg, NFL analyst Peter Schrager discussed just how important the former No. 1 overall pick is to Dan Campbell's squad.
"I think Jared Goff is the single most important player in the NFC this season," Schrager said. "There has been a raid of his coaching staff from the last several years, six different coaches gone including Ben Johnson, and now you’re telling me that Frank Ragnow, his longtime center, in addition to other members of the offensive line, are no longer there as well?"
John Morton had a hand in installing Detroit's current offense, but there remain question marks regarding his ability to call plays.
Johnson was known for being able to set up defenses with early play calls, setting up Detroit's offense for success in the second half of games.
For Goff, being able to handle the roster turnover and coaching departures is crucial to Detroit being able to put behind a surprising playoff exit and having another shot at a Super Bowl in 2025.
"I think Jared Goff has had an amazing career arc. It went from success right away with McVay, then to be discarded and then to show that, ‘No, no no, I can still play in this game.’ Pro Bowls, the whole deal. Last year, they came up short in the playoffs," Schrager explained. "And now, you’re taking so many coaches from that team. And now you’ve got to say, ‘Hey, we pay you big money.’ Jared Goff, are we gonna be the same team or are we gonna take a massive step back? Because if he is one of those top quarterbacks, they should still be the best team in the NFC North this year.”