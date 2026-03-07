2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do Lions Have For Free Agency

With a pair of roster moves, the Detroit Lions have created additional salary cap space, ahead of the start of the National Football League's legal tampering period.

Prior to the transactions, Detroit was sitting over the cap.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was able to free up $3.5 million by trading veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

In a surprise transaction, left tackle Taylor Decker officially requested his release, and it will be granted by the organization that made him a first-round draft pick back in 2016.

Prior to Decker's decision, he was set to cost just a little more than $21 million against the cap. Detroit will incur a dead cap hit of $9.44 million, but does end up saving approximately $11.6 million in salary cap space.

Decker wrote a note on social media explaining his decision, but also shared a message to Lions' fans.

"To fans, a thank you is simply never enough. You drive the game to be the absolute pinnacle competition in our country," Decker shared. "Coming from Ohio to Michigan and being welcomed as a kid, but more importantly being forged into a man in Detroit is a point of pride for me.

"And we were able to fight, scratch and claw our way out of the depths, and become one of the most feared franchises in the NFL. You were and always have been the most deserving fanbase of all the success. All love."

Detroit has the capability of adding significantly more cap space by restructuring the contracts of players currently on the roster.

Check back regularly for the latest salary cap figures all throughout free agency.

Cap space tracker

3/7/2026: Lions have $5,519,178 in cap space (25th)

Trade clarifications

It was pointed out by cap analysts that any team interested in acquiring a player does in fact need the required cap space in order to execute a trade.

Overthecap.com explained, "I think there is some confusion on player trades. You need the cap room to acquire the player. You need $30.8 million give or take a bit to get Crosby. The restructure for cap relief comes after the trade not before. Salary is paid by acquiring team. It doesnt vanish. You trade for the contract as is. He moves to the roster at the existing cap hit. The next day you can do a restructure. You need the cap room to first make the trade. The only exception to the rule is franchise players."