Jameson Williams Photo With Texas Quarterback Turning Heads
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams spent some of his time off prior to training camp assisting a collegiate wideout with a skills camp.
Coming off a season in which he crossed the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time and set numerous career-high totals, the former Alabama wideout traveled home to help train the next generation of young talents.
On June 14, Williams was in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri working with a host of collegiate athletes at Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo's Skills and Drills camp.
Joining Williams and Wingo were a host of players including Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Known widely on account of his talent and bloodline, Manning is one of the biggest names in college sports.
Entering his third season with the Longhorns, Manning is expected to take over as the Longhorns' full-time starter for the first time after backing up Quinn Ewers for the last two seasons.
The son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of longtime NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning is believed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class.
There remains uncertainty as to whether he will depart college after this season or remain at Texas for a fourth season to continue his development.
Williams and Manning posed for a photo during Saturday's festivities, and the photo has generated plenty of interactions on social media in recent days.
"BOY WE GOT ARCH MANNING N THEM TRENCHES," Williams wrote in a social media post with a photo of himself and the popular Texas quarterback.
Manning appeared in 10 games last season with two starts in place of Ewers. The Louisiana native threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes.
He also showcased some mobility, running for 108 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries last season.
Wingo was a consensus top-100 recruit in Missouri in the class of 2024 and made a strong impact in his freshman campaign for the Longhorns. He caught 29 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns last season.
According to Longhorns OnSI, other Texas players to attend the camp included defensive end Colin Simmons and wide receivers DeAndre Moore and Aaron Butler.