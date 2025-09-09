Detroit Lions Release Anthony Pittman, Sign LB to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced officially a series of practice squad roster moves.
Ahead of a week of practices in preparation for the Chicago Bears, the Lions confirmed the signing of offensive tackle Devin Cochran to the practice squad.
Also, linebacker Anthony Pittman was released from the team's 16-man practice squad. In a corresponding move, linebacker Monty Rice was signed to take his place.
When Pittman returned to the Lions, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp shared what it was to bring back a player back he was confident could play in his system.
"It’s great knowing that you have a good player who’s obviously played in your system and can go in there and play right away, that’s obviously very comforting," said Fipp. "But, for me, personally, honestly, more than anything it’s just seeing the guy’s face in the building and the smile and his energy. I mean, it gives me energy. He’s a great player, he’s a total pro, he's totally committed to this game, he’s come a long way, we got to see him grow up and develop.
"When I got here, I think he was on the practice squad the year before but never played in a game, so we got to see him play his first game, play his first snaps, end up making a lot of plays and being a very valuable player for us. And then, to see him come – and I told you guys, he took a chance and he bet on himself, and he wanted to go out there and see if he could end up being a positional player," Fipp continued. "Washington gave him that opportunity and he went for it, which I totally credit the kid. I love him more for it. So, he took a chance on himself, it didn’t end up working out, and then it ended up working out that we got him back here and he gets to play again for us. So I’m excited for that.”
Rice played collegiately at Georgia (2017-2020) and was a former third-round draft pick (2021).
After stints with the Titans, Saints, Falcons and Patriots, the 26-year-old has an opportunity to continue developing in Detroit.
According to a league scouting report, "Productive inside linebacker with average speed and athletic ability who makes up for it with clear eyes and nose for finding the football inside the tackles. The 2019 tape was more kind than the 2020 tape even before he suffered a foot injury against Alabama that he was able to fight through with limited results. While he can spot drop and handle man coverage duties, he might be considered more of an early down linebacker. His feel for handling blockers and his GPS to the football give him a chance to become a starter in the future."