Lions Sign TE, RB to Practice Squad, Release Cornerback

The Detroit Lions added depth to their practice squad with two signings, and cleared space by releasing a player from the group.

On Sunday, the Lions signed tight end Giovanni Ricci and running back Jabari Small to the practice squad while releasing cornerback Tre Flowers to make space for the signings.

The additions come after the Lions were without both of their starting tight ends on Thursday in their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, the addition of Small comes after the team parted ways with veteran running back Craig Reynolds last week.

Ricci has played parts of three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 36 games from 2021-23 and recording nine receptions for 102 yards. Most recently, Ricci was with the New England Patriots' and Minnesota Vikings' practice squads this year.

An Ohio native, Ricci has ties to the state of Michigan as he played collegiately at Western Michigan. He was a freshman on the Broncos team that earned a Cotton Bowl berth under then head coach P.J. Fleck.

The Lions will be without starting tight end Sam LaPorta for the remainder of the year after he underwent a procedure to address a back injury, while Brock Wright was also out of action against Green Bay.

Lions have signed TE Giovanni Ricci and RB Jabari Small to the Practice Squad and have released CB Tre Flowers from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/AiroCWpoiK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 30, 2025

In their absence, the Lions relied on Ross Dwelley, Anthony Firkser and Zach Horton to fill the void. Firkser was a recent addition to the active roster from the practice squad, while Horton was a practice squad elevation.

Small is a player whom some Lions fans may be familiar with, as he played for the team in training camp and throughout the preseason. He rushed 16 times for 48 yards over the team's first two preseason games, but was waived with an injury designation on Aug. 10 as part of a series of roster moves.

Detroit has relied on the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the ground for much of the season, with Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors emerging as the depth options. Reynolds was surpassed on the depth chart and subsuquently waived. He eventually signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Flowers had been with the Lions' practice squad since early in the year, as the team signed him to accomodate for injuries in the secondary. He appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation, most recently against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the team's bye week.

More from Lions OnSI: