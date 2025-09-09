Lions Safety Among Highest PFF-Graded Players Against Packers
The Detroit Lions suffered a disappointing loss in their season opener, as the Green Bay Packers shell-shocked them on both sides of the ball.
Detroit was held out of the end zone for much of the day, with a late score from wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa providing the Lions' only touchdown in a 27-13 loss.
The Lions had opportunities to change the momentum, including a diving interception by Brian Branch that the defender would return for an apparent score. However, a defensive holding penalty on Rock Ya-Sin nullified the game-changing play.
Branch was the Lions' highest-graded defensive player who played 10 or more snaps in Sunday's game with an 85.1 overall defensive grade. Only defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who played seven defensive snaps, was graded higher.
The Alabama product did have an unfortunate unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the game when he tossed Packers tight end Tucker Kraft's helmet, but rebounded to have a strong showing.
On the offensive side, struggles on the interior offensive line generated some problems for the group. In the first game under new offensive coordinator John Morton, the Lions managed just one touchdown.
Offensive lineman Penei Sewell was the team's highest PFF-grade offensive player who played 10 or more snaps with a 70.8 offensive grade. Sam LaPorta was the only other offensive player at the 10 snap minimum to achieve a grade higher than 70.0.
Quarterback Jared Goff, who finished 31-of-39 with a touchdown and an interception, earned a 45.5 overall offensive grade that finished ahead of only center Graham Glasgow.
Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played. Of note, TeSlaa was Detroit's highest PFF-graded player with a 96.2 grade, but played only three snaps.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RT Penei Sewell — 70.8
- TE Sam LaPorta — 70.6
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 69.8
- RB David Montgomery — 67.8
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 62.2
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- LG Christian Mahogany — 54.4
- WR Jameson Williams — 53.7
- TE Brock Wright — 50.5
- QB Jared Goff — 45.5
- C Graham Glasgow — 43.6
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- SS Brian Branch — 85.1
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 72.0
- LB Alex Anzalone — 70.9
- CB Amik Robertson — 70.7
- LB Derrick Barnes — 69.1
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Pat O’Connor — 57.1
- DE Marcus Davenport — 55.1
- DT DJ Reader — 50.8
- DT Tyleik Williams — 48.7
- CB D.J. Reed — 38.0