Detroit Lions Release OL Dan Skipper
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on popular offensive lineman Dan Skipper.
According to Detroit Football Network, the team has informed the veteran offensive lineman that he is being released.
He is not subject to waivers and is free to sign with another NFL team. But, if he is not able to find another suitor, he could return to the team on the practice squad.
The team had come to the value the toughness and resiliency of a player that had bounced around the league, prior to landing in Motown again. He had his first stint in Detroit from 2017-2018.
He returned in 2021, after previous stints with the Broncos, Patriots and Texans.
"He's tough, he's smart, he's gritty, he's got hands, he's a finisher," Campbell said, when discussing what the 30-year-old brings to the team. "I mean, you name it. He just fits everything that we're about. There's something about this guy that you just want this guy around. He's the guy that every couple of weeks was going to get in a fight during training camp," Johnson says. "Once we got him on the roster, we knew we wanted to get him out on the field, because we know what he's going to bring to the table."
He became a fan favorite at the end og the 2023 season, when he vehemently declined reporting as eligible on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
"It's an oxymoron, almost," Skipper told ESPN. "It embodies the city a little bit. That's why it's so special. When people say Detroit, typically it's a negative connotation. S---ty football, tough city, tough place to live, not fun, gets the short end of everything. But the city of Detroit rallies like nothing you've ever seen. Yeah, we got dealt a s---ty card, but at the end of the day, are we going to respond, or are we going to go make the best of it?"
Detroit has also waived offensive lineman Mason Miller.