Detroit Lions Releasing QB Nate Sudfeld
With the Tuesday deadline for roster cuts looming, the Detroit Lions made a number of transactions official in an effort to trim their roster to the mandated limit of 53 players.
The Lions offered some clarity on their backup quarterback battle, as reports indicate that veteran Nate Sudfeld will be released. This leaves starter Jared Goff and 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker as the only quarterbacks currently on roster.
Hooker and Sudfeld had been competing to be the backup throughout the preseason, with the Tennessee product outplaying the veteran. As it stands, Hooker is the backup to Goff going forward.
Sudfeld started the first two preseason games this fall for Detroit, going 27-of-51 for 292 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He did not play in the preseason finale, which Hooker started. Hooker played the majority of the win over the Steelers, with recent addition Jake Fromm playing the final two series.
The Lions have had several moves reported ahead of the roster cut deadline.
Among the more surprising cuts Monday was defensive end Mitchell Agude, who was waived after a strong training camp. He was considered to be among the strong candidates to make the roster and could return to Detroit on the practice squad if he is unclaimed on waivers.
Tight end Shane Zylstra, who was competing to be the team's third tight end behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, was also placed on waivers Tuesday.
The Lions released veteran defensive end Pat O'Connor, but reportedly plan to bring him back on the practice squad. Linebacker Abraham Beauplan is another recent waived player who could return to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.
Though roster cuts are inevitable at the end of training camp, the Lions had a number of players present tough decisions for the coaching staff.
“Just one more time, the appreciation we have for these guys that laid it on the line, giving it everything they had," Campbell said Monday. "A number of these guys, man, the lost art of, you know, your body doesn’t feel good, you’ve got bumps and bruises and for those guys that can continue to just push. Those guys, it means a lot. It really does. Because that’s what this game is, it’s still a physical game and you have to be able to put that stuff behind you and still produce. Tough 48 hours coming up, but really appreciate these guys.”