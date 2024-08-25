Lions 2024 Roster Cutdown Tracker
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, the front office and coaching staff have several difficult decisions to make over the course of the next 48 hours.
Dan Campbell expressed to the locker room the team simply cannot keep everyone on the roster, but praised the efforts of each person on the roster for their efforts throughout training camp.
“I was proud of the guys. It didn’t start real pretty, but we finished strong," said Campbell. "We got ourselves back in that game, the guys really fought hard and to see that group, just the way they’ve adjusted and really doing things the way that we do things around here, and continuing to grow and come away with a W. I was really proud of those guys."
Detroit was able to steadily climb back in the preseason finale at Ford Field and left the field victorious, 24-17, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I told them in the locker room, ‘You wish you could keep everybody, but that’s not the way it works.’ They have mine and this coaching staff’s, Brad (Holmes’) respect," Campbell continued. "I mean, for everything they’ve done. Man, I respect the hell out of them and we appreciate it very much.
"Put themselves out there and throw their bodies to the, but inevitably, we will keep some guys and then there will be some guys that make our practice squad. It may not taste good at first if you’re one of them, but we’re looking for the 69 best players we can find. And we’re going to need all of them. And they will play for us, whoever those guys are. So, that is important to us. So, anyway, I’m proud of them and now this is a tough time that’s coming up the next 48 hours here.”
