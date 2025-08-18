Detroit Lions Roster Bubble: Who Could Be Let Go?
With just one preseason game left before the regular season, the Detroit Lions are approaching a number of tough decisions.
General manager Brad Holmes has assembled a roster with plenty of depth, which is beneficial in the short term but will no doubt lead to some tough decisions at the conclusion of training camp.
Many of the position battles are taking shape, and with many established veteran starters on the roster, the final spots are growing fewer and further between.
Here's an updated look at the Lions' roster bubble following the conclusion of their third preseason game.
Quarterback
Even though Kyle Allen has clearly been the better of the two quarterbacks competing for the backup job, he hasn't been named the backup behind Jared Goff.
Hendon Hooker has the benefit of being a player the team drafted three years ago, and general manager Brad Holmes may not want to give up on him yet.
Running back
- Craig Reynolds
- Sione Vaki
- Jacob Saylors
- Deon Jackson
Reynolds and Vaki are the two leaders for the final spots at this position behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. However, if Saylors or Jackson shows some special teams ability as well as an aptitude for the offense, there's an avenue for either of them to potentially find a spot. Of Reynolds and Vaki, Reynolds seems more vulnerable due to Vaki's youth and special teams versatility. Both of those players should be safe, but things could change if Saylors or Jackson have a strong finish to camp.
Wide receiver
- Dominic Lovett
- Jackson Meeks
- Tom Kennedy
- Ronnie Bell
- Malik Taylor
- Jakobie Keeney-James
Meeks' performance in preseason games is making things interesting. Even with the Lions drafting two wide receivers, the undrafted wideout out of Syracuse has shown he can make plays when called upon and is deserving of a spot. It remains to be seen if it's enough to usurp someone like Lovett, who was the team's seventh-round pick this year, but there's no question that Meeks is moving in the right direction.
Tight end
- Shane Zylstra
- Zach Horton
- Steven Stilianos
- Gunnar Oakes
Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright seem entrenched as the top two options at this position, but there is a strong competition for the third spot. Ultimately, it appears as though Zylstra holds the upper hand, but Horton does have intriguing versatility as a traditional fullback. Stilianos and Oakes were productive this spring in the UFL, but their late arrivals could make it difficult for them to pick up the offense quick enough to make the roster.
Offensive line
- Kingsley Eguakun
- Trystan Colon
- Jamarco Jones
- Colby Sorsdal
- Michael Niese
- Mason Miller
- Gunner Britton
- Zack Jackson
How many offensive linemen the Lions ultimately choose to carry could define many of the other positions. Though the team traditionally carries just eight active on game day, they had 10 on the active roster for most of the season. With the five starters plus Giovanni Manu and Dan Skipper, there could be between one and three spots available at this position. The amount of depth they have gives them plenty of options.
Defensive line
- Pat O’Connor
- Keith Cooper
- Brodric Martin
- Chris Smith
- Myles Adams
Detroit appears to have a solid nose tackle rotation of DJ Reader, Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams. However, the injuries to Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike create a need for tackle depth. O'Connor is a versatile veteran, but Cooper is an impressive UDFA who could wind up cracking the roster. Martin is another player who is in a unique spot, as he has yet to make a strong impact in two seasons but could develop into a contributor.
EDGE
- Nate Lynn
- Isaac Uwku
- Mitchell Agude
The official verdict on Ahmed Hassanein's injury could be a defining factor in who makes this roster. Hassanein seems to have made the team, but if he requires an absence then Detroit could be more inclined to carry someone like Lynn or Ukwu. Al-Quadin Muhammad has been solid in camp, and the team still has Josh Paschal on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Linebacker
- Zach Cunningham
- Trevor Nowaske
- Anthony Pittman
- DaRon Gilbert
- Ezekiel Turner
Detroit has solid linebacker depth up and down its roster, which will make for a tight competition for the final few spots. Detroit has a trio of established starters, and the amount of depth on the roster makes it essentially a plug-and-play process with whose left on the roster. Perhaps Detroit could elect to keep its younger options, such as Nowaske and Turner, to avoid the waiver process and retain the veterans on the practice squad.
Cornerback
- Erick Hallett
- Nick Whiteside
- Tyson Russell
- D.J. Miller
- Luq Barcoo
- Allan George
Injuries at the cornerback position have necessitated a number of recent signings, such as Miller, Barcoo and George. Unfortunately, the climb for them to make the roster will be a difficult one. Hallett is a converted safety who has some potential, and he had a nice bounce-back showing against the Dolphins.
Safety
- Morice Norris
- Loren Strickland
- Ian Kennelly
Norris looked like he was making a strong case for the roster before suffering his unfortunate injury against Atlanta. Now, his status is uncertain as the latest update was that he was in concussion protocol. Strickland had a solid game against the Dolphins, and Kennelly has popped athletically while having some big moments in camp.