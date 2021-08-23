Inside Allen Park: Clean, Crisp, Fast Monday Practice

Following the Detroit Lions first road preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Dan Campbell wanted to rest the players who took heavy snaps in the game.

The Lions practice Monday focused heavily on one-on-one battles, protections and routes.

After the 26-20 preseason road loss to the Steelers, Campbell and Co. felt it was best to rest several of the players who played heavily in the second preseason game.

"We’re gonna do one-on-one's. We’re gonna do a walk through and then these guys that did play in the game or these low-rep guys from the game, we’re gonna take them out and really do one-on-one routes, one-on-one protections. Things of that nature," Campbell said Monday prior to practice. "So, it’ll be clean, crisp, fast. But, we had a number of guys who took a lot of reps and we have injuries and so it’s the smart thing to do."

General observations of Monday's practice

Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby and cornerback Corn Elder were back out on the practice field and were observed getting acclimated to returning back to action.

Nose tackle John Penisini returned and was a consistent force for Detroit's offensive linemen to deal with during drills on Monday.

Quarterbacks Jared Goff and Jordan Ta'amu were spotted on the practice field. Tim Boyle and David Blough were not spotted at practice. The majority of the tosses observed at practice were thrown by Goff.

As planned, tight end T.J. Hockenson's workload increased, as he secured five of six passes tossed to him. The third-year tight picked up right where he left off prior to his lower body injury.

Offensive lineman Penei Sewell continued his battles with Romeo Okwara. Sewell is working on his balance, footwork and making sure his hands do not stay too wide locking up against defenders.

The running back unit was able to hold their own during one-on-one protection drills, as Jamaal Williams continues to display his versatility and ability to pass protect.

Veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was involved in a couple of pass breakups, including intercepting a pass from Jared Goff intended for wideout Khalif Raymond.

Victor Bolden is still not making enough plays at practice, as he was unable to secure a ball in the end zone. He was observed talking to coaches following the missed grab.

Observed one-on-one battles