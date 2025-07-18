Detroit Lions Sign Veteran Cornerback Ahead of Training Camp
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves official, ahead of veteran players reporting for the start of training camp this weekend.
On Friday afternoon, the team announced on social media the signing of rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and filled all of their open roster positions.
After the team placed a total of nine players on injured lists and releasing undrafted free agent rookie running back Anthony Tyus, the team signed three new players.
Detroit's front office has made the decision to add running back Jabari Small and a pair of defensive backs to the training camp roster.
After inking defensive back Tyson Russell, the team also added another veteran to the room in DiCaprio Bootle.
Bootle, 27, played collegiately at Nebraska and was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl team back in 2022. He was signed to the AFC powerhouse squad after going undrafted back in 2021.
He has also had stints with the Panthers and Chargers.
According to the league's website, "Bootle has played outside as a three-year starter but will need to prove himself inside for a chance to play in the league. He has good speed and is fluid enough to compete in man coverage on the first two levels. He's more effective from press than off-man coverage but becomes a target once he is matched up with size down the field. He lacks the length and size for jump-ball situations but has the footwork and aggression to make it tough on 50-50 catches underneath. His speed and athleticism give him a shot even if he goes undrafted, but scheme fit will matter."
Now, the roster is officially set at 91 players. The Lions were afforded an extra roster spot due to Ahmed Hassanein meeting the requirements for the International Player Pathway program.