Lions Sign Former Tennessee Running Back
The Detroit Lions have signed a running back heading into 2025 training camp.
One day after waiving undrafted free agent Anthony Tyus III with an illness designation, multiple reports indicate the Lions have inked a deal with Jabari Small.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson on Thursday, the Lions were set to host Small for a workout on Friday.
Last season, Small was with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad after going not being selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Tennessee, where he was teammates with current Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker for two seasons.
In his four seasons with the Volunteers, Small recorded 2,122 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. He also contributed 32 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Coming out of college, Small was viewed as a up-and-down performer who struggled with bouts of inconsistency. As a result, teams didn't feel confident enough in his ability to take a chance on him in the draft.
However, after a year of development with the Titans, Small will have the chance to compete for a role in the backfield and on special teams with Detroit.
"A frisky runner with a compact frame, Small can run with good burst and efficiency of movement when he’s locked in. Unfortunately, many of his carries in 2023 featured few clear points of entry, which caused him to run with less decisiveness," wrote analyst Lance Zierlein prior to the 2024 draft. "A lack of patience and tempo limits his opportunity to read the front and find developing run lanes instead of crashing forward into the abyss. Small can find his own yardage on bounce-outs and with improvisational path changes, but that might not be sustainable as a pro. He runs hard and flashed route-running potential, but his lack of pass-catching production and special teams experience could hurt his cause."
Small joins a running back room headlined by standouts Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Craig Reynolds is the incumbent third option, with Sione Vaki hoping to carve out a more impactful role. The Lions also have undrafted free agent Kye Robichaux in the mix.
The signing of Small is the second reported Lions move of the day, with the first being the addition of rookie cornerback Tyson Russell.