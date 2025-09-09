Detroit Lions Still Trust Pass-Rush, Players Have to 'Step Up'
The Detroit Lions were not able to pressure Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love consistently.
As a result, Dan Campbell's squad found themselves training by two touchdowns at halftime.
But in the second half, Detroit's defense did settle down, but the momentum gained early carried the Packers to the Week 1 victory.
It was clear Detroit's pass-rush was outmatched by the blocking schemes of the Packers early in the contest.
Green Bay made the effort to give extra attention to Aidan Hutchinson, but nobody else on the Lions' defensive line was able to consistently win one-on-one battles.
“They did a good job. They short set, (Jordan Love) he does a good job of bouncing in there, he’s got pocket mobility. The backs were stepping up pretty good," said Campbell on Monday. "(Josh) Jacobs did a really good job of shutting down some of the twist game, the stunts, the picks, all those that we’ll do some of.
"And then inevitably, when we got out of that a little bit, we’ve got some guys that have to win a one-on-one, they’ve got to step up and make their plays when they’re there. And we’ll adjust, like I said, we’ll keep repping it, we’ll keep working it. We’ll keep tweaking with guys too, and trying to find guys that we can put in a one-on-one and let them have a chance to win.”
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, Campbell was asked how the team is planning to approach the pass-rush, if Hutchinson continues to get double-teamed and chipped.
"We'll have to get it from the interior. We'll have to get it from our linebackers and we'll have to get it from the other side," Campbell said. "I mentioned this yesterday. We did have guys, we had a few guys that had some one-on-ones, and they just they got to win those, you know. That being said, we have got to do a better job on the back end, too. It all goes hand in hand. Rush and coverage always go hand in hand. We're going to adapt. We'll switch some things up. And look, we switched things up in the second half, too. And though we didn't get a sack, we did get some pressures, and we got off the field. So, I thought we settled down and started making some plays."
Given the message has been similar the past couple of seasons, the team has not racked up the sack totals in Campbell's tenure.
Last year, though, the team ranked second in the league with a total of 345 pressures.
"I do believe we have the guys that can win one-on-one. And there's different ways to win. Certainly, everybody would love to see the speed ball off the edge and nobody can touch him. But those guys are -- that's a rarity when you can find one of those guys. But then it's the guys, these guys who can push the middle of the pocket, man. You can get an edge, and you can open it up and you can drive it right back into the quarterback's lap.
"So, there's different ways to apply pressure on the quarterback. And the bottom line is you just got to make them uncomfortable," Campbell explained further. "If we can make them uncomfortable, get get in his lap here a little bit, then normally good things will happen when you can do that. But, it requires everybody doing their job and you got to get there with urgency."