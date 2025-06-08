Detroit Lions Target Center in 2024 Re-Draft
The Detroit Lions are now tasked with finding the next player to start at the center position, after Frank Ragnow made the decision to retire from the National Football League.
For the past couple of seasons, speculation regarding Ragnow's future with the Lions grew due to the number of injuries he was dealing with, and the amount of time he needed to spend in the medical training facility each week.
Could the Lions have made the decision to target Ragnow's replacement earlier?
General manager Brad Holmes has targeted offensive linemen the past couple of seasons, but not a true center that shined at the position.
Detroit's coaching staff has cross-trained several of the players on the roster to be able to play at multiple spots along the offensive line.
In a 2024 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report, the team targets a player at the No. 29 spot that succeeded at guard and tackle at the collegiate level.
Instead of trading up for cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions stay at No. 29 to select Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State.
As Kristopher Knox explained, "The pivot occurs because Detroit knows that it will lose center Frank Ragnow to retirement in 2025. The Lions did use a 2025 second-round pick on Georgia interior lineman Tate Ratledge and put him to work at center early in the offseason. However, Detroit also heads into 2025 needing to replace guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Titans in free agency. Taking Beebe here allows Detroit to put Ratledge at guard and ideally have a powerful and potent line leading the offense again in 2025."
In his rookie season, Beebe was considered one of the positive draft picks for a Dallas Cowboys team that had a disappointing campaign.
He started 16 games and finished as the 20th best center, according to Pro Football Focus.