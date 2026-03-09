Ranking Detroit Lions Free Agency Classes Under Brad Holmes

Since taking over as general manager of the Detroit Lions in 2021, Brad Holmes has steadily reshaped the organization through savvy drafting and calculated free-agent spending.

While Holmes has often preferred building via the draft, several of his free-agent classes have produced key contributors who have helped Detroit morph into a perennial playoff contender.

Not every signing has been a hit, but the overall body of work has been solid.

Without further ado, here’s a ranking of Holmes’ free-agent classes as Lions GM.

5.) 2025

Holmes’ most recent free-agent class ranks last largely because it lacked star power, though it still produced a few useful contributors.

Best Signings

DT Roy Lopez

Lopez was one of the unsung heroes of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in 2025.

In 17 games, he amassed 30 total tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. And for his efforts, he earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.7, the 30th-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

He also finished with a PFF overall mark higher than fellow Lions defensive tackles DJ Reader (68.4), Tyleik Williams (62.6) and Alim McNeill (51.6).

Additionally, Lopez was a run-stuffing force, posting a PFF run-defense grade of 68.9. That mark ranked 18th among fellow interior defensive linemen. He also recorded the 10th-best run-defense grade of all Lions defenders, along with the very best run-defense mark of Detroit’s interior defensive linemen.

The Lions would be wise to re-sign him this offseason.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin was a valuable depth piece for Detroit this past season, starting in six games and recording a career-best nine passes defensed.

He earned a 64.7 overall grade from Pro Football for his efforts, the 50th-best overall mark among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

If I were Holmes, I would strongly consider inking him to a new deal for 2026.

Which Signings Did Not Work Out

TE Kenny Yeboah

The one-time Jets tight end did not play a single game with the Lions in 2025.

LB Grant Stuard

He logged an ample amount of valuable special teams reps for Dan Campbell's squad. However, he failed to make a sizable impact both on defense and at fullback.

He suited up for all 17 games, but amassed just 13 total defensive snaps. In that respect, he underwhelmed for Campbell & Co. in 2025.

4.) 2022

Holmes’ 2022 free-agent class featured multiple short-term contributors but ultimately didn’t produce any long-term fixtures.

Best Signings

WR D.J. Chark

Signed to a one-year “prove-it” deal, Chark delivered a solid season in Detroit, catching 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Additionally, his downfield speed provided a needed spark to the offense before the Lions transitioned to younger options (i.e. Jameson Williams)

S Deshon Elliott

Elliott delivered a strong season in Detroit’s secondary in 2022.

Though his tenure was short-lived (lasted just one year), Elliott provided some much-needed physicality and versatility on the back end of the defense.

His play, in fact, helped stabilize the safety position before Detroit later addressed it through the draft.

Which Signings Did Not Work Out

TE Garrett Griffin

Griffin never suited up for a regular season game with the Lions.

LB Jarrad Davis

Originally drafted by the Lions in the first round in 2017, Davis returned to Detroit after spending a lone campaign with the N.Y. Jets. It was a lackluster season for the Florida product, as he spent the entirety of the season on the Lions’ practice squad.

3.) 2023

The 2023 free-agent class featured both some of Holmes’ biggest successes and a couple of notable lowlights.

Best Signings

RB David Montgomery

Montgomery, affectionately known as “Knuckles,” formed one-half of the Lions’ dynamic backfield tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs.

He and Gibbs each rushed for at least 945 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first season together (‘23). They also helped lead Detroit to back-to-back NFC North division titles in ‘23 and 2024, and comprised one of the game's most electric running back duos.

Montgomery was traded earlier this offseason to the Houston Texans.

OL Graham Glasgow

After previously playing in Detroit earlier in his career, Glasgow returned and provided valuable versatility across the interior of the offensive line.

His experience and reliability helped keep one of the NFL’s top offensive lines functioning smoothly.

Which Signings Did Not Work Out

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley played in just three total games in the Motor City.

He tore his ACL after just two snaps in ‘23 and then suffered another serious physical ailment the following season.

It never worked out for the defensive back in Detroit, and he hasn't played a down of football since.

CB Cam Sutton

He was signed in 2023 to a three-year, $33 million contract, with expectations of being the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback.

He significantly underachieved, however, and was released the following offseason after being the subject of off-the-field issues and inconsistent play, including a hugely underwhelming NFC Championship Game performance.

2.) 2021

Holmes’ first free-agent class with the Lions quietly produced multiple foundational pieces.

Who Were Best Signings

LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone has easily been one of the best free-agent signings of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era.

He's provided a welcomed veteran voice in the Lions’ locker room, and has helped anchor the team's linebackers group.

An impending free agent this offseason, he could have played his last down of football in Detroit.

WR Kalif Raymond

Prior to signing with the Lions, Raymond had struggled to establish himself with four previous teams (Denver, the N.Y. Giants and Jets and Tennessee).

However, Detroit’s coaching staff saw untapped potential.

Over five seasons, Raymond has developed into a reliable receiver and an elite return specialist, earning two All-Pro selections and becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City.

Just like Anzalone, though, the 2025 campaign might have been his final season in Detroit.

Which Signings Did Not Work Out

WRs Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams

These two receivers, both signed during the 2021 offseason, managed to play just one total game in Detroit.

Perriman was cut before the start of the regular season, while Williams suffered a bad concussion in Week 1 and never played another NFL game.

K Randy Bullock, TE Josh Hill and CB Corn Elder

Each of the three above names never played a single regular season game with the Lions.

1.) 2024

This haul from Holmes helped the Lions win a franchise-record 15 regular season games and a second straight NFC North title.

Who Were Best Signings

K Jake Bates

After emerging as the top kicker in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers, Detroit moved quickly to bring Bates in prior to the 2024 season.

While his 2025 season had some inconsistencies, the Lions secured stability at a position that often plagues NFL teams.

And now they're positioned to be one of the few teams that won’t have to cycle through kickers in 2026.

G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was another key addition, strengthening an already top-tier offensive line and bringing veteran leadership to the unit.

His consistency in pass protection and run-blocking helped Detroit maintain one of the league’s most high-octane offenses.

Which Signings Did Not Work Out

EDGE Marcus Davenport

Davenport has been unable to stay healthy since day one, and has managed to record just 1.5 total sacks in his time in Detroit.

Consequently, he has proven to be an inadequate running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

EDGE Mathieu Betts

Betts, the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023, failed to develop into a meaningful contributor in the preseason. Subsequently, the CFL star was cut by Detroit prior to the start of the 2024 campaign.