Skip to main content

Report: Trey Flowers Will Be Released

Trey Flowers run with the Detroit Lions will come to a close.

Trey Flowers will not suit up again for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have reportedly informed the veteran defensive end that he will be released on the first day of the new league year, according to Lions beat writer Dave Birkett.

“Yeah, you know Trey, you’re talking about the ultimate glue guy, ultimate leader,” general manager Brad Holmes said. “He’s what we’re all about, in terms of grit and being just a football player. So it was unfortunate what he had to deal with, but again, those discussions are going to be forward down the road.”

The 28-year-old would have carried a salary-cap hit of $23.2 million for the 2022 season and $23.6 million for 2023.

Since signing back in 2019, Flowers struggled to consistently remain available. 

He only appeared in 14 games the past two seasons.

New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn attempted to have Flowers play more outside linebacker during his first season in Motown, but he ended the 2021 season on injured reserve.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

okudah5

Jeff Okudah Posts Cryptic Message About Possible Jersey Number Change

Jeff Okudah could be changing his jersey number for the second time.

4 hours ago
oruwariye5

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Cornerbacks in 2022

Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks in 2022.

5 hours ago
wyatt5

Is Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should target Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

6 hours ago

Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara were called upon to fill in when Flowers was absent. 

Flowers contract was worth $90 million and included $56 million in guaranteed money. 

The Lions will save at least 12 million in cap space after moving on from the former New England Patriot.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

okudah5
News

Jeff Okudah Posts Cryptic Message About Possible Jersey Number Change

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
oruwariye5
News

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Cornerbacks in 2022

By Vito Chirco5 hours ago
wyatt5
News

Is Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?

By Daniel Kelly6 hours ago
reynolds5
News

Everything Josh Reynolds Told Reporters After Re-Signing with Lions

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
fox5
News

Detroit Lions Tendered Contracts to 13 Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

By John Maakaron20 hours ago
willis5
News

Ranking Lions' Options If Aidan Hutchinson Is Top Overall Pick

By Christian BooherMar 9, 2022
love5
News

Is Jordan Love Detroit Lions Quarterback of the Future?

By Vito ChircoMar 9, 2022
hamilton5
News

Lions Select Kyle Hamilton in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

By John MaakaronMar 9, 2022