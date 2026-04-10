In SI All-Trades Mock Draft, Lions Move Up For Top Offensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions could be aggressive in this year's NFL Draft.

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Lions currently have the 17th overall pick in this year's draft. However, general manager Brad Holmes has never been shy about going to get players who he feels will help the team immensely.

A recent Sports Illustrated mock draft used a unique premise, having each team make a trade within the first-round of the draft. For the Lions, analyst Matt Verderame used the 17th overall pick to create a package to trade with the Miami Dolphins and land Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

The Lions in this scenario traded the 17th overall pick and the 50th overall pick to the Dolphins in exchange for the No. 11 pick, the No. 111 overall pick and the 151st pick. All trades were conducted using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, which assigns a point value to every draft pick.

Fano is one of the highest-rated offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft. He's a big, physical mauler who starred at Utah opposite of fellow projected first-rounder Caleb Lomu.

Though there are evaluators who believe Fano's NFL future is at the guard position, Verderame wisely points out that even this being the case could have benefits for the Lions' offensive line.

"After releasing Taylor Decker this offseason, the Lions have a significant need on the offensive line," Verderame wrote. "Fano might be the perfect fit for Detroit, as he can slide to right tackle while All-Pro Penei Sewell moves to left tackle. Or, if the Lions want Sewell to stay put, Fano can slide inside and play guard, giving Detroit a better option than Christian Mahogany on the left side."

Detroit's offensive line has gotten younger in recent years. Center Frank Ragnow retired prior to the 2025 season, and Taylor Decker was released this offseason. The team started two young players, Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, at guard along with Decker, Penei Sewell and center Graham Glasgow.

However, Decker and Glasgow were both released this offseason. The Lions patched those gaps with signings of center Cade Mays and tackle Larry Borom. Fano could immediately challenge Borom for the starting spot opposite Penei Sewell.

Additionally, Fano could be in line to play a significant role even if the Lions were to feel he's better at guard. Ratledge improved over the course of the season as a rookie on the right side, while Mahogany struggled and missed a significant chunk of the season with a knee injury on the left side.

As a result, a player like Fano could be a wise investment that would give the Lions options with their offensive line.