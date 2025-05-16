Lions Trying to Help Brian Branch Avoid Fines in 2025
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch racked up his fair share of 15-yard personal foul penalties in 2024.
As a result of his hard-hitting nature, he was prone to lowering his head and committing penalties. Last season, the talented safety dolled out $70,896 in fines incurred by the National Football League offices.
What makes the former second-round pick popular among teammates and the coaching staff is his physical, smart style of play. He is known as one of the best coverage safeties in the league, and is an incredibly reliable tackler.
However, the key for his success in 2025 will be finishing tackles in a consistent and legal manner without dropping his head. In addition to avoiding fines, using the correct form will help prevent injury.
The delicate balance of playing physical but not taking penalties and getting fined by the league can sometimes be challenging to manage.
Safeties coach Jim O'Neil expressed to reporters that he does not want the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back to lose his aggressive style of play.
During offseason workouts, the coaching staff and equipment manager decided to utilize a custom tackling bag to encourage Branch to stay low through contact.
"I have, and got a custom bag, it's about that high off the ground. And we're gonna live on that post practice, so that I can help him save some of his money," O'Neil said. "But it's not anything, he's not trying to hurt guys out there. As you guys know, those are bang-bang plays. If I'm a DB, I have my aiming point on where I'm about to strike a guy. If a guy catches and his aiming point drops, it ends up helmet to helmet or shoulder to helmet or shoulder to neck.
"That stuff's a lot easier to coach in slow motion than it is in full-speed," O'Neil continued. "The answer is to, yeah, just go lower every time, now you're hurting guys. We'll work on it."