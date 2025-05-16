Lions Have A Historically Good Rest Advantage in 2025
The Detroit Lions' schedule won't be easy in 2025, but there are some built-in perks to how it is structured.
According to ESPN's Brian Burke, the Lions have one of the best rest advantages of any team over the last 23 years. Detroit's schedule holds a plus-13 rest advantage, which is best in the league and second only to the 2024 Baltimore Ravens since 2002.
The rest advantage means that Detroit has a total of 13 extra rest days compared to its opponents over the course of the 2025 season. Though playing three Thursday games will come with challenges, the rest it provides the following weeks allows for the team to have the biggest advantage in the entire league.
The Lions hold a two-day rest advantage over the second-place team, Miami, and a three-game advantage over the third-place squad, the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit plays Thursday games in Weeks 13, 14 and 17. Because its Week 15 and Week 18 games will be the following Sunday, it will enjoy extended rest ahead of each of those games. In fact, the Lions do not play any teams coming off their respective bye weeks, and will come off their own bye week against a Vikings team that will play on Thursday Night Football the previous week.
In only one game this year will the Lions be at a negative rest advantage. This will be in Week 4, as the previous week they play on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit's other Monday Night appearance will be in Week 7, which directly precedes its bye week.
The rest will be one advantage, as will the amount of travel the team will do. Detroit has the fourth-lowest travel in 2025.