Detroit Lions Waive Cornerback They Just Signed
The stay in Motown was certainly a short one for cornerback Divaad Wilson.
After the Detroit Lions officially announced the signing of former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon, the team made a decision on the 25-year-old defensive back.
In a corresponding move, the team waived Wilson, just a short 48 hours after he was signed, with an injury designation.
Center Frank Ragnow still has not appeared on the official NFL transaction report after announcing his retirement. The personnel department was required to trim the roster by one player after adding Colon, who is a player that can add depth to Detroit's offensive line.
During his career, Wilson has recorded 10 tackle and one pass defensed. He has had previous stints with the Giants, Cardinals and Jaguars.
Detroit's defensive backs unit appears to be quite strong, so making the team out of training camp may have been difficult for the former UCF defensive back.
Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are expected to take strides forward alongside veteran D.J. Reed, who has been quickly impressed with the level of talent in Detroit's secondary.
"I'm more of a kind of show what I do, and if you pick off it, if you got questions, I got you," Reed explained to reporters last week. "But I'm new here, so I'm not going to just come here and just tell people what works. It's like someone comes to me or asks me a question, and vice versa. I ask them questions. I'm new here, so they really know more than me as far as the playbook and experience, so I'm really asking them more questions than they're asking me right now."