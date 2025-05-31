D.J. Reed: Lions' Defensive Backs Room Is 'Full of Dogs'
The Lions’ defensive backs room is “full of dogs.” Not my words, but the words of one D.J. Reed, Detroit’s biggest free-agent acquisition this offseason. Reed, who is entering his eighth NFL season in 2025, has amassed six career interceptions and 51 total passes defensed in stops with the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the N.Y. Jets.
The veteran cornerback was brought in to the Motor City to replace Carlton Davis as the organization’s No. 1 corner. He should be up for the task, plus help second-year pro and fellow defensive back Terrion Arnold take the next step in his career development.
“I think I bring veteran leadership to the DB (defensive backs) room, especially with what we play,” Reed told reporters Friday. “I think I could just help guys with reading quick game, reading five step, understanding what offenses are trying to attack our defense (with) and just leadership, as far as how to take care of my body, what it is like to be a pro on a day-to-day basis, I think things like that. But, I’m also still learning because I’m in a new environment. So, I’m still growing, just from the playbook and what the coaches expect out of me as well.”
Reed is joining a deep and talented defensive backs room which includes a pair of high-performing safeties in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. The former Jets cornerback believes they comprise the very best safety tandem in the NFL today.
“Kerby (Joseph) and Brian Branch, you can arguably say they’re the 1A safeties. You can argue that they’re both the best safeties in the NFL right now,” Reed expressed. “And like when you see them work day in and day out, it makes sense.”
Reed is equally excited to be part of a cornerbacks group that includes not only Arnold but also nickel cornerback Amik Robertson and second-year pro Ennis Rakestraw.
“And like even working with Amik (Robertson), you can see why he’s the best nickel or one of the best nickels, just with the way he communicates, the way he approaches every day and the way he works. And T.A. (Terrion Arnold), same thing, he hit me up a couple days ago when I was practicing and was basically watching my film for me and telling me what I need to work on. And he was correct, too, with what he emphasized I need to work on. So, the next day I went and worked on that,” Reed said. “So, we’ve got a good group. And Ennis (Rakestraw) has been balling his ass off. He had a great day today.”
Along with being impressed with his new Lions teammates, Reed has taken a strong liking to the city of Detroit and its passionate fans. He’s felt the love so far and is ready to reciprocate it.
Plus, first-year Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has already won over the veteran defensive back through his simplified approach to coaching the defense.
“I like it a lot,” Reed said about Detroit’s defense being led by Sheppard. “Shep is definitely a guy that holds everybody accountable. That’s what I really like. It doesn’t matter if you played in the league for 10 years or you’re a rookie, everybody’s held to the same standard and I like that. And he knows the defense really well, and he’s pretty much, we have a lot of things that we’re doing, but he pretty much dumbs it down for us so that we can just play, which I like that as well.”