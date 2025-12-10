Notebook: Branch Has Surgery, Door Is Open For Ragnow, DE Wins Award

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch underwent successful surgery for a torn Achilles tendon, and the team was given an expected timeline for his recovery.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, the former second-round pick went down and needed to be carted off the field.

"He has. He’s had it repaired and it sounds like everything went well," said Campbell. "So, they’re always going to give you the eight to 12 months, or whatever that is from the time of the surgery. But the surgery went well. Everything went well.”

Defensive end earns NFC award

Following a three-sack performance against the Dallas Cowboys, veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Head coach Dan Campbell praised Muhammad for his selflessness and willingness to compete hard, even when he is tasked with playing on the special teams unit.

"I mean, it’s just putting our best rushers out there and he’s one of those guys. So, we felt like getting him on the edge opposite of (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch on some stuff. He had some early production too, so you’re just going to keep going back to the well there," said Campbell. "But, he did a great job. He does a good job for us, no matter what.

"He’s playing special teams for us too now. He’s running on kickoffs. I mean he does anything you ask him to do, and he cares about it and he works at it and whatever you need, he’ll do. So, proud of him. He helped us win that game the other day.”

Door is always open for Frank Ragnow to return

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley reiterated that Frank Ragnow has a very high pain tolerance, but was not disappointed his effort to return to the Lionso failed.

“Unfortunately, he got a little nicked up in his training. He’s been training the whole time, but unfortunately it didn’t go that route. I’m not disappointed at all, it’s just unfortunately he had that. What was it? A grade three or whatever it turned out to be," Fraley told reporters. "He just thought it was a little tweak. That’s how tough he was, and that’s how tough he was when he played here.”

Fraley did not have discussions with Ragnow regarding his playing future, but indicated the door was always open for his return in 2026, should he decide to make another comeback.

“If he wanted to be back, though, that door is open,” Fraley said.

