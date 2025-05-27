Detroit Lions Waive Linebacker Ahead of OTAs
The Detroit Lions have parted ways with a member of their linebacker room heading into organized team activities.
In a corresponding move for the signing of linebacker Zach Cunningham, the Lions have waived Abraham Beauplan.
Last season, Beauplan signed with the Lions on Aug. 11 amidst the team's injuries at the position during training camp. He finished the preseason with the team and impressed the coaching staff before being waived as part of final cuts.
He would return to Detroit on the practice squad and wound up playing in three games. Beauplan saw action exclusively on special teams during those three appearances, as he logged 46 snaps in that aspect.
Prior to coming to Detroit, Beauplan spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent that year out of Marshall, where he played three seasons after beginning his collegiate career at Navarro College.
In his three years at Marshall, Beauplan recorded 231 tackles, 23 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Detroit's linebacker room was hit hard with the injury bug last season, as Alex Anzalone missed a significant portion of time while Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes both suffered season-ending knee injuries.
This season, Anzalone, Barnes and Jack Campbell enter as the presumed starters with Rodriguez, newcomer Grant Stuard and Trevor Nowaske also in the mix. Cunningham projects as competitive veteran depth and will have the opportunity to earn a spot on the final roster.
Detroit will conduct organized team activities Wednesday through Friday each of the next two weeks.