The Detroit Lions' coaching staff has expressed that center Frank Ragnow is among the toughest football players it has ever been around.

Reporters caught the talented center wearing a walking boot, after the team's 31-30 road victory over the Chicago Bears.

Despite not practicing on Wednesday, the team believes Ragnow will do all that he can to suit up and play against the New York Giants.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed the 26-year-old center has been dealing with the same foot injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season.

"He's been dealing with it. It's a recurring thing, and he's tough. I mean, until one of his guys rats him out, normally, I don't hear from it. It affects him, but he doesn't try to show it, and I think he's playing well with the, call it one leg, his foot -- and he just toughs it out," Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley told reporters. "We'll see this week, but he's telling me he's going. We'll see, though. We'll see, hopefully, by the end of the week."

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report

RB Jamaal Williams -- Illness (NP)

WR Josh Reynolds -- Back (NP)

OT Taylor Decker -- Resting veteran (NP)

C Frank Ragnow -- Foot (NP)

DL Josh Paschal -- Knee (NP)

S DeShon Elliott -- Concussion protocol (LP)

RB D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/Shoulder (FP)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- Elbow (FP)

CB Chase Lucas -- Ankle -- (FP)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (FP)

OL Matt Nelson -- Calf (FP)

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER