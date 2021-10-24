First-Half Analysis: Lions Competitive at SoFi Stadium

Lions use trick plays to keep the Week 7 contest against the Rams close at halftime.

The Detroit Lions looked to pull out all the stops against the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 7 matchup.

With the football world believing the game would be over by the time the third quarter began, Detroit played a competitive first half.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who has not shied away from aggressiveness on fourth down, used early surprises to gain extra offensive possessions.

In the first quarter, Detroit successfully recovered an onside kick and executed a fake punt.

Jared Goff, who was making his return to SoFi Stadium, connected with running back D'Andre Swift for an early 63-yard touchdown.

Goff stared down an all-out blitz, and connected with the second-year running back for a rare explosive play for Detroit's offense.

Kicker Austin Seibert was able to connect on three field goals from 37, 41 and 47 yards out, respectively, to aid Detroit's offense.

After keeping Stafford off the field for the majority of the first quarter, the talented quarterback got into rhythm in the second quarter, regularly connecting with wideout Cooper Kupp.

Kupp secured his eighth touchdown of the 2021 season to give the Rams their first lead of the game, 17-13.

Rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who is tasked with attempting to cover the talented wideout, was targeted by Stafford quite often in the first half.

At the half, Detroit trails the Rams, 17-16.

Notes

Veteran wideout Geronimo Allison earned the start against the Rams over KhaDarel Hodge.

The Lions, playing in their seventh game of the 2021 season, finally ran an offensive play with a lead.

To start the third quarter, the Rams will start with possession, as they won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.

Against his old team, Stafford became the seventh-fastest quarterback to reach 300 passing touchdowns.

