Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: 7 Players Questionable

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 16 Friday Injury Report: 7 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Amani Oruwariye when they take the field this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must continue to find ways to stop the Falcons' offense, including Cordarrelle Patterson, who presents a unique set of challenges for most NFL defenses.
“I think this one thing that this team has done in particular is utilize their talent to help those guys be successful. I don’t know if this is true or not, but I think I’m dead on, this is probably the most productive he’s been -- I’m talking about offensively -- throughout his career," Glenn told reporters this week.
Glenn added, "You have to give a lot of credit to that head coach (Arthur Smith), offensive coordinator (Dave Ragone), as far as putting him in those positions. But, you’re right because they have a lot of different personnel packages and we have to make sure that we don’t get so lost in all of the different personnel packages, which allows our guys to just go out there and play and just be aware of where he’s at and understand he’s a threat. That’s what we always do each week, ‘Who are the guys that are threats to make sure we can try to take those guys out?’”
Detroit Lions' Friday injury report
