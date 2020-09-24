SI.com
Lions' Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Desmond Trufant Participates

John Maakaron

In his pre-practice media session, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia expressed that veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant was not likely to participate heavily in practice Thursday. 

According to a pool report, Trufant actually participated during individual drills and he was observed performing backpedal and pass break up drills. 

Patricia also addressed in his media session that the team needed a physical practice on Wednesday and that correcting mistakes was being emphasized this week during practice ahead of Detroit's Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. 

"I think there were some things yesterday that showed up again at practice that we’ve seen in the games that we just have to keep working to correct. I thought the competition level was very high yesterday. I thought the players’ energy was really good, I think we were moving from drill to drill," Patricia said. "Like I said, it was a physical practice which is what we needed. If practice is good during the week and then you have those mistakes in the game, sometimes for us it’s about just transferring that practice to game situation and making sure we stay in the moment and just play that one particular play, just like what we did in practice as opposed to try to let the entirety of the game compound a situation and cause mistakes.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (LP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (LP)

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP)

CB C.J. Moore - Calf (LP)

