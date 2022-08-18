Detroit Lions Will Sit Several Starters Against Colts

The Detroit Lions’ second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts could see the team taking the field without a number of their top players.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that the Lions would likely rest several starters in Saturday’s game. This comes as a result of what will be two intense joint practices against the Colts.

“I would say the plan right now is to, there'll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game,” Campbell said. “You know, a number of our starters because they're getting kind of a bulk of the reps and but there'll be a number of guys that have gotten a load here that will still play in this game. Certainly we got a lot of battles still going on. But that would be the plan with us.”

With the starters taking the most reps, the joint practices are structured similarly to a scrimmage. Campbell feels that with his top players taking the priority when it comes to practice reps, the game itself could be a showcase for those battling for spots.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff was supposed to rest for the preseason opener but opted to play the game’s first series when he learned that the other starters were playing.

Lions did not look "out of place" against Colts

Heading into their second day of joint practices, the Detroit Lions are looking to prove they belong against a popular pick when it comes to playoff teams.

With the Colts featuring several young stars, they’re the favorites to win the AFC South leading into the 2022 season. The Lions went toe-to-toe with them Wednesday and will do so again Thursday, with Campbell hoping to see his team competing and winning reps.

Debriefing Wednesday’s session, the head coach said he felt his team looked like they belonged.

“I think you want to know you don’t look out of place, and I didn’t feel that way,” Campbell said. “I didn’t feel that way and I think ultimately that’s what you want to know, is like, man, is this something where we feel like we’re outmatched? And I didn’t feel that way.”

Parts of the practice were streamed live on the "Pat McAfee Show", allowing viewers to get an exclusive look at the reps between the two teams. During the show, the Lions’ defensive backs were shown to have struggled against Indianapolis receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

“They’ve got some big receivers, they’ve got some towers,” Campbell added. “They’re pretty crafty, pretty smooth and I want to see us compete a little more or be in the fight at the catch point with some of these receivers. Because at the end of the day, they made some really good throws on their end and they made some dang good catches, but at the same point, we’ve got some of those where we’re in position to make a play. We’ve just got to get some of those out.”

Cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah struggled in particular. Campbell wasn’t worried, but admitted he felt that some of his players were abandoning fundamentals taught in practice.

“When we challenge and use our length, we did pretty good,” Campbell remarked. “When we didn't and we allowed free releases, we didn't do as well. And I thought actually Amani was the most consistent, you know, and I thought he came to play. And look, I felt they all did. But I think that's what you're learning here really it was with all groups. You know, what do you get one on one or now you're getting in one-on-one situations with a new opponent, and some of the fundamentals just go away, and it's like no guys, do what you do every day in practice. We've been teaching it, it's helping you get better. And so some of our guys reverted back to the things that don’t work, you know, they kind of did it their own way. And so we just got to refocus on getting the just trust and what we're teaching them and like they've been doing it in practice against each other.”

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Staying skirmish free

Though there were a couple of dust ups in the first joint practice, Campbell said he was pleased that his team held it together for the most part Wednesday.

As already evidenced by other joint practices around the league, skirmishes are a staple when opposing teams get together in a practice setting. After emphasizing the importance of not brawling earlier in the week, Detroit’s head coach sounded pleased with his team’s composure Wednesday.

“Yeah, we just talked about it this morning, last night, and we know they're gonna come out ready to go today like we will,” Campbell said. “It's just, keep reiterating, man. As much as it can be game like, you know, you throw somebody down out of bounds or you throw somebody down late. Or you get up, hit somebody in the back of the head, it’s a personal foul, and you're probably getting thrown out of the game. It’s the same thing, man, how close can we get to the red line here without going over it, stepping over it, where we got to toe the line, but we can't cross it? And I think it's just another evaluation of our discipline, man, can we stay disciplined?”

Campbell mentioned offensive lineman Dan Skipper and edge rusher Austin Bryant as two players who are known to brawl but said both did a good job of keeping composure during the practice against the Colts.

Notes

Campbell said tight end Devin Funchess suffered a stinger during Wednesday’s practice and may be available Thursday based on his feeling. The Michigan product left practice early but could be in action during Thursday’s practice.