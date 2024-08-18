Fact or Fiction: Did Hendon Hooker Become Lions Backup Quarterback?
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker put together a better performance in Week 2 of the preseason against the Kanas City Chiefs.
After leaving the Giants game with a brain injury, the talented signal-caller showcased poise and resiliency, bouncing back from mistakes to make plays, especially late in the game.
Hooker completed 12-of-15 attempts for 150 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Detroit's former third-round pick did at times hold on to the football too long. He also had an awkward exchange with running back Zonovan Knight that resulted in a turnover.
A factor that makes it likely Hooker ends up backing up Jared Goff this season is the fact Nate Sudfeld has not solidified the position, as he has turned the football over repeatedly. Sudfeld has not moved the offense as proficient as could be expected from a veteran.
While winning the job by default does not calm the nerves of fans who are concerned about a possible injury to Goff, the entire process has been beneficial for the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback.
"It's all encompassing. It's the experience of it. Not only just running the show, and I think people forget sometimes just to be able to get the call from Ben (Johnson), get the huddle, get 'em in there, get some urgency, but yet have enough composure and enough of a memory to know, 'All right, this is the play.' I've got to be able to articulate what that play is back to my team to where they can understand me," said Dan Campbell. "But there needs to be some urgency in what I do, and then get up there and execute it. So anytime you do those, those are big."
Campbell noted that while Hooker has made many errors, the coaching staff is looking for the inexperienced quarterback to learn and to keep focusing on the next opportunity to make the play and lead the offense.
"Some of the biggest part of this is the mistakes he's making and to have to come back in, or the next play, he's got to put the last one behind and get to the next play," Campbell said. "Or put the last drive behind him, it wasn't good and he's got to go back in.
"Ultimately the drive before the winner, we messed some things up. He made a few errors -- more than a few. But then he comes back the last drive, he’s got to put it, 'Hey man, put that behind you.' And he cleans it up," Campbell commented further. "He cleans it up, he moves the football, he learns from it and so that was excellent, man. So every time he gets a chance to take the reps and grow from it, we're going to be better off. He's going to be better off."