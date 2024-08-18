Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Isaiah Williams Presents Dilemma
The Detroit Lions have completed two preseason games, and the regular season is on the horizon.
In time, the Lions will have to trim their roster down to it's final 53-man form. With the plethora in talent on the roster, coach Dan Campbell will face some tough decisions and talented players will be forced to be left off.
The Lions have plenty of options to fill out their practice squad with players who are left off, though those players may likely have options elsewhere across the league.
Here's the latest prediction for the Lions' final 53-man roster.
Quarterback (2)
In: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker
Out: Nate Sudfeld
Hooker's performance throughout the second half was more in line with what the Lions are hoping to see from their backup quarterback. While the Tennessee product still made his share of mistakes, he hit on 12-of-13 passes after opening 0-for-2.
His mobility brings an intriguing aspect as well, and he showed he has what it takes to pilot the offense efficiently. If it shakes out this way, Sudfeld would be a candidate to return on the practice squad and be a part of the quarterback room to mentor the young passer.
Running backs (4)
In: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
Out: Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
The running back position is a deep one for the Lions. Montgomery and Gibbs give them a solid 1-2 punch, and all the options on the roster are capable ones.
Vaki has had an exciting preseason to this point, and Reynolds is the veteran option that will be tough to beat out based on his understanding of the offense and ability to contribute in a pinch. Still, Knight, Jefferson and Funk all are capable options who could be assets on the practice squad.
Wide receivers (6)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kaden Davis, Isaiah Williams
Out: Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun, Daurice Fountain, Tom Kennedy
Injured: Tre'Quan Smith
Isaiah Williams has made a very compelling case to make the roster. He has dynamic playmaking ability and offers return versatility. However, where he runs into trouble when it comes to ending up on the final 53-man is that all of his roles are currently occupied by Raymond.
With Raymond being a safe bet to make the team, the Lions could elect to leave Williams off with hopes he makes it to the practice squad. However, there's plenty of upside with him and it could be wise to stash him on the roster in case of injury.
Davis also helped his cause with a 61-yard touchdown Saturday. As of now, he's out-performed Fountain in game action and could help to be a vertical threat.
It's also worth wondering whether the Lions will peruse the market to find another receiver following final cuts.
Tight ends (4)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra
Out: Sean McKeon, Parker Hesse
The Lions could still go a variety of ways at this position. After LaPorta and Wright, the other spots are up for grabs. I'm choosing to keep both Mitchell and Zylstra, as both can serve a purpose within all of the Lions' different personnel packages.
McKeon and Hesse are both veteran options who are block-first players. As a result, each has a case to make the team in the fullback role. Still, Zylstra has done some of that in the past and has the athleticism to be a legitimate threat in the passing game.
Offensive linemen (9)
In: Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Dan Skipper, Kingsley Eguakun
Out: Christian Mahogany, Michael Niese, Kayode Awosika, Jake Burton, Duke Clemens, Bryan Hudson, Jamarco Jones
Injured reserve: Netane Muti
The lone change from the previous prediction is to keep Eguakun and cut Mahogany, Detroit's sixth-round pick this year. Mahogany is back in the building, but his time away has created an uphill climb for him to make the roster with all the depth the team has up front.
Eguakun is an intriguing undrafted free agent who has played center for the bulk of the two preseason games. The Florida product has flashed intriguing potential and could have some interior flexibility that would make him an asset.
There are several players, such as Mahogany, Niese, Awosika and Jones, who could make pushes for roster spots in the final two weeks leading up to final cuts.
Defensive linemen (6)
In: Alim McNeill, DJ Reader, Brodric Martin, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike, Kyle Peko
Out: Chris Smith
Injured: David Bada
The interior seems pretty set defensively, with Reader being the biggest question mark for health reasons. His status for Week 1 remains in doubt, and the Lions may be forced to roll with either Peko or Martin as the primary nose tackle should Reader not be ready.
McNeill appears primed for a big season, and Wingo has impressed the staff with his aptitude as a rookie. Nobody has had a bigger camp than Onwuzurike from a momentum perspective, and the prospect of what he can bring to the table is intriguing.
Defensive end (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, James Houston, Mitchell Agude
Out: Mathieu Betts, Pat O'Connor, Isaac Ukwu
Injured: John Cominsky, Nate Lynn
Houston is sliding back to the edge full time, which gives him the potential to be a real threat in the pass-rush. Davenport and Paschal will likely handle most of the run defense, while Houston will likely begin the year as a rusher first with the ability to stop the run.
Agude has had a strong camp and that translated to a good showing in the second preseason game. Ukwu has also been solid and has had a sack in each of the first two preseason outings.
Linebacker (5)
In: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Out: Malik Jefferson, Ben Niemann, Ty Summers, Abraham Beauplan
The Lions' linebacker depth is in a good place, but injuries have necessitated bringing on veterans such as Jefferson and Summers. These veterans have legitimate experience, which would make them helpful particularly on special teams.
Because of this, it would be less than surprising for Detroit to go heavier at this position. Niemann has been solid through the first two weeks of preseason, and Beauplan had two tackles for loss in his Lions' debut. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has plenty of options.
Cornerback (5)
In: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey
Out: Kindle Vildor, Steven Gilmore, Essang Bassey, Javelin Guidry
Injured: Emmanuel Moseley
With the first four spots likely locked in, there could only be one spot available for the competitors at this position. Right now, the advantage leans with Dorsey due to his upside and special teams ability. Both Dorsey and Vildor have had strong weeks that translated to their opportunity against the Chiefs.
Gilmore still has upside as well, but he played a smaller role against the Chiefs and struggled in coverage, allowing an eventual touchdown when he tried to undercut a route that he was behind. Bassey and Guidry are depth additions who just joined the organization this week.
Safety (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph
Out: C.J. Moore, Loren Strickland
One of the tougher decisions when it comes to final cuts could come at this position. Moore is a veteran whom the staff is familiar with and has contributed on special teams plenty during his career, while Joseph has had a solid camp and is proving to be a turnover artist.
Joseph had an interception in the preseason opener and forced a fumble in Week 2. The Notre Dame product has excellent instincts and plenty of scheme familiarity in his second year with the organization.
Strickland also isn't going away quietly, as he's stood out with his physicality and toughness.
Specialists (3)
In: Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Scott Daly (LS)
Out: Hogan Hatten
Hatten's athleticism gives him an intriguing case to make the roster, and the long-snapper competition is likely far from over. He snapped on Saturday, and also got snaps at linebacker in the preseason opener.
The Idaho product will have a case, but the Lions had Daly snapping with the game on the line in Saturday's game, so he gets the edge for now.